7th anniversary: Sanwo-Olu salutes Lagosians, says their support bedrock of his achievements

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has saluted Lagos residents for their support and encouragement in the last seven years of his administration.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the achievements recorded by the government as a journey of shared sacrifice, resilience, and collective progress.

He said: “Seven years ago, we began this journey with a clear vision to build a Greater Lagos that works for all. Today, I salute every Lagosian for the trust, patience, and partnership you have shown. Your support has been the bedrock of every milestone we have achieved, from improved infrastructure and healthcare, to education reforms, urban mass transport systems, youth empowerment, and urban renewal projects across the five divisions of our state.”

The Governor noted that despite global economic shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and other social issues, the administration has remained focused on delivering the THEMES+ Agenda for development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further reaffirmed his commitment to completing all ongoing projects and initiating new ones that directly impact the lives of citizens.

“As we mark this seventh anniversary, I want to assure Lagosians that the best is yet to come. We will not rest on our oars. We will do more in providing quality roads, affordable housing, reliable healthcare, world-class education, and a secure environment where businesses can thrive,” he added.

The Governor urged residents to continue to support government policies and initiatives aimed at sustainable development, while calling on the private sector and development partners to deepen collaboration with the state government.

The Governor applauded President Bola Tinubu, saying the Renewed Hope agenda of the president has been the tonic for the success of Lagos in many areas such as infrastructure, health, education and empowerment.

He added that his administration has rendered accounts of his stewardship to Lagosians through the Ministerial press briefings held in the past one month, saying that “all our modest achievements in the past years have been presented to the good people of Lagos.”

The Governor concluded by thanking civil servants, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community stakeholders, members and executives, as well as leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC for their contributions to the growth of Lagos over the past seven years.

For a better society

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