3rd anniversary: Taraba Gov promises inclusive governance, to create 14 Special Development Areas

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

As part of efforts to bring governance closer to the people and address developmental gaps, Taraba State government has initiated plans for the creation of 14 Special Development Areas across the State.

Governor Abgu Kefas disclosed this during a statewide broadcast marking his third year in office, tagged, “A Journey of Responsibility, Resilience and Renewed Hope.”

Kefas said, “This initiative is not about expanding bureaucracy. It is about ensuring that no community in Taraba State is left behind.

“The initiative is expected to commence in 2027, designed to improve grassroots governance, enhance security coordination, open up underserved communities, accelerate development and economic opportunities.”

According to him, the move was not about expanding bureaucracy, but about inclusive development for all parts of the state.

“The idea was not just a creation of the special development areas but to connect people directly from the grassroots,” he said.

The Governor pointed out that his administration inherited challenges in many sectors.

“When this administration came into office in 2023, we inherited serious challenges across many sectors. We met infrastructure deficits. We met gaps in education and healthcare. We met security concerns affecting many communities. We met economic difficulties impacting families and young people.

“These challenges were daunting, but not insurmountable. Rather than complain or engage in blame games, we chose the path of action.

Governor Abgu Kefas disclose that one of the earliest decisions of his administration was the declaration of a state of emergency in education.

“We took deliberate steps to expand access to free and compulsory basic education,Improve learning environments, support teachers and educational institutions, restore confidence in the future of our children.

“We strongly believe that education remains the greatest investment any government can make for sustainable development.

“Beyond basic education, our administration has also continued to reposition tertiary institutions across the State.

“We inherited institutions burdened by infrastructural deficits, administrative challenges, and persistent industrial disputes, particularly at Taraba State University.

He revealed that the government took deliberate and responsible steps to address these issues through dialogue, reforms, infrastructural interventions and improved stakeholders’ engagement.

“Today, efforts are ongoing to strengthen academic stability, improve learning conditions, expand institutional development, and restore confidence in our tertiary education system.

“Our objective remains clear: to build institutions capable of producing skilled, competitive, and productive graduates for the future,” Kefas stated.

For a better society

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