3rd anniversary: ADC scores Tinubu low, says Nigerians lost confidence in his administration

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described President Bola Tinubu’s 30 percent approval rating after three years in office as proof that Nigerians have rejected his administration over worsening economic hardship, unemployment and insecurity.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the latest survey showing that nearly 70 percent of Nigerians are dissatisfied with the direction of the country reflects the daily realities of rising food prices, shrinking incomes, and growing insecurity across the nation.

The ADC argued that after three years in power, the President could no longer blame past administrations for Nigeria’s challenges, insisting that “30 percent approval is not a sign of success, it is a mark of total failure.”

The party worte: “The latest national approval ratings showing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with only 30 percent public approval is a devastating verdict on an administration that has inflicted unprecedented hardship on Nigerians and failed in its most basic responsibilities of economic management, job creation, and security.

“According to the nationwide survey conducted by Eagle Badger Data Analytics (EBDA), only 30.2 percent of Nigerians approve of President Tinubu’s performance, while 47.5 percent disapprove and the overwhelming majority of citizens report worsening living conditions since he assumed office.

“For us in the ADC, the significance of this report is clear. A President with only 30 percent approval after three years in office has lost the confidence of the Nigerian people. More importantly, it means that roughly seven out of every ten Nigerians are either dissatisfied, unconvinced, or unwilling to endorse the direction in which the country is being led. That is not a political challenge. That is a national rejection.

“The most damning finding in the report is that 62 percent of Nigerians say they are worse off today than they were when President Tinubu took office in May 2023. Only 23.3 percent say their lives have improved. Even more troubling, 42.4 percent of Nigerians describe themselves as being “much worse off” than they were three years ago.

“These numbers confirm what Nigerians experience every day. Families can no longer afford basic food items. Transportation costs have become unbearable. Small businesses are shutting down. Young people are facing rising unemployment and diminishing opportunities. Millions of citizens who work hard every day can no longer guarantee decent living conditions for their families.

“The same report reveals that food prices have increased by more than 90 percent since May 2023, while the overall price level has risen by roughly 80 percent. These are not opposition figures. They are realities that Nigerians confront in markets every single day.

“The government continues to celebrate macroeconomic statistics, but Nigerians do not eat statistics. They eat food. They pay rent. They pay school fees. They pay transport fares. They confront insecurity. And on all these measures, life has become significantly harder under this administration.”

“As the nation moves toward 2027, this survey should serve as a wake-up call. The Nigerian people are speaking clearly. The numbers do not lie. Thirty percent approval after three years in office is not a sign of success. It is a measure of failure.

“The ADC remains committed to offering Nigerians a credible alternative founded on competence, accountability, economic recovery, job creation, and the restoration of security across our country.”

For a better society

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