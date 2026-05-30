2027: Anambra introduces stringent conditions for political parties, candidates ahead of campaigns

PHIL.OKOSE, Onitsha

It is not yet Uhuru for political parties and their candidates who may have emerged victorious in their various political party primary elections, as the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), on Friday presented stringent financial conditions for them to campaign for the 2027 general elections in the state.

In a press briefing in Awka, state capital, ANSSA warned that they should obtain mandatory campaign permits from the agency before commencing campaign activities involving out-of-door promotions, rallies, branded materials, public address systems and other outdoor promotion activities.

Sounding the note of warning, the Assistant General Manager of ANSAA, Engr Chika Ngobili, stated that the purpose is to ensure orderliness, prevent visual pollution, protect public infrastructure and maintain professional standards, guarantee fairness and equal access to advertising space and ensure proper coordination of campaign-related outdoor activities across the state.

He presented approved permit fees for various political categories of elections as follows: N50m for Presidential candidates; N20m for Senatorial candidates; N5m for House of Representatives candidates; N1.5m for House of Assembly candidates; N2.5m for Chairmanship candidates and N100,000 for Councillorship candidates.

According to him, these permits grant candidates and political parties the right to deploy approved campaign materials and activities within approved locations across the relevant electoral areas in Anambra.

“We expect that all campaign materials intended for outdoor display by political parties, candidates and support groups, advertising agencies and advertising practitioners must be vetted and approved by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) before deployment or display.

“Please, be informed that no individual, political party, candidate or support group is expected to erect billboards or advertisement structures in any party of Anambra except through dully registered and licenced advertising practitioners recognized by ARCON and authorized by ANSAA.

“All political parties and candidates are therefore strongly advised to work only with ARCON-registered practitioners and obtain the necessary approvals from ANSAA to avoid sanctions, removal of unauthorized materials, or other regulatory actions.

“ANSAA enforcement teams shall monitor compliance throughout the campaign period, and any individual, group or organization found violating these guidelines shall be sanctioned in accordance with laws of Anambra State,” he warned.

He appealed to political parties, candidates, their supporters and members of the public to be considerate of other users of advertising and visual promotion spaces across the state and refrain from destroying, removing or defacing campaign materials belonging to opponents.

Ngobili described any unruly actions as unacceptable, unlawful and contrary to the principles of peaceful democratic engagement.

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