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World Environment Day organises by Nestlé Nigeria Plc held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0133

L-r… Director, Waste Management, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr Adeoye Babajide; Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka; Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor of Lagos Governor, Titilayo Oshodi; Federal Controller of Environment, Mrs Adenike Olabimpe Oladunni, during the World Environment Day on environmental sustainability and collective action for a cleaner future. Organised by Nestlé Nigeria Plc held in Lagos, 26/5/2026… PHOTOS: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

From right, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka with other participants at the program

From 6th left … Director, Waste Management, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr Adeoye Babajide; Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka: Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor of Lagos Governor, Titilayo Oshodi; Federal Controller of Environment.Mrs Adenike Olabimpe Oladunni and others during the World Environment Day on environmental sustainability and collective action for a cleaner future.Organised by
Nestlé Nigeria Plc held in Lagos 26/5/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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