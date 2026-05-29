Ukraine says another Nigerian killed fighting for Russian forces

The Ukraine Defence Intelligence has reported the death of another Nigerian man, Ayebusiwa Olabode Victor, who was allegedly killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Ukrainian National News Agency, Ukrinform, and the country’s Defence Intelligence arm, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine on Thursday.

Victor, born April 28, 1992, was said to be from Ilutitun in Ondo State.

According to the report, he was killed in the Kharkiv region near the settlement of Hrafske during combat operations involving Ukrainian troops.

The intelligence agency said Victor signed a mercenary contract in late February 2026, about one week after Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned citizens against illegal recruitment into foreign conflicts.

It alleged that many foreign recruits were lured through promises of employment and quick financial gain, only to be deployed to the frontline shortly after arrival in Russia.

“Their story is typical… deception, promises of ‘easy money,’ a week of training, deployment to the front, and a quick death,” the statement read.

Ukrainian authorities further alleged that recruitment networks use social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp to target African nationals.

It claimed victims are issued visas and one-way tickets, and upon arrival in Moscow, their passports are seized under the guise of documentation processing.

They are then allegedly told there is no job, no valid visa, and no means of return, leaving them with limited options.

“Deportation with debt, imprisonment, or signing a contract with the occupying army,” the agency said, describing the alleged choices faced by recruits.

The report also cited figures suggesting that at least 215 Nigerians have signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence, while about 25 are either dead or missing in action.

It further referenced earlier cases of Nigerian nationals reportedly killed in similar circumstances, as part of what it described as an expanding pattern of foreign recruitment.

The Ukrainian intelligence agency urged Nigerians to resist recruitment attempts and avoid being drawn into what it called an “illegal war,” while encouraging victims or targets of recruitment schemes to report through its designated support channels.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly cautioned citizens against involvement in foreign armed conflicts, warning of legal and security consequences. It also reiterated that Nigeria is not a party to the Russia-Ukraine war.

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