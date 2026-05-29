Tinubu congratulates Gov Abiodun, presidential aide, Sunday Dare on their birthdays

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Chief Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications to the President.

In separate messages, he personally signed, the Presdient paid glowing tributes to Abiodun and Dare for their exceptional contributions to ‘people-centred’ governance in their respective capacities.

Tinubu wrote: “I extend my warmest congratulations to Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, on his birthday, May 29.

“Notably, Governor Abiodun’s birthday coincides with his seventh year in office. I commend him for his people-centred approach to governance in Ogun State.

“His implementation of the “Building Our Future Together” Agenda—anchored on five development pillars: infrastructure, social well-being and welfare, education, youth empowerment and job creation, and agriculture—is especially commendable.

“From transforming the state’s infrastructure, including the construction of a modern airport and the establishment of an airline, to adopting CNG and electric vehicles for transportation, expanding healthcare, improving access to education, and creating an enabling environment for investment, Prince Abiodun has significantly elevated the standard of governance in Ogun State.

“I acknowledge his efforts in advancing Ogun State’s industrial revolution and ‘Ease of Doing Business’, feats which are clearly in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of my administration.

“As the Governor celebrates this special occasion, I join his family, friends, and the good people of Ogun State to wish him good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve his state and the nation.”

While also paying tribute to Dare, Tinubu said, “Today, I celebrate Chief Sunday Akin Dare, renowned journalist, communications expert, and my Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, on attaining 60 on May 29, 2026.

” Sunday has come a long way with me as an ally and partner in our long and arduous struggle to establish a progressive democratic order in the country.

“Since he returned from the United States of America to join us, he has neither relented nor looked back in his resolve to contribute significantly to the entrenchment of democratic good governance in the land.

“Together, day and night, from 2013 to 2014, we were in the crucible, planning, strategising, consulting, and engaging with like-minded people in our bid to forge an alliance between progressives in the North and South of Nigeria, until the birth of our governing All Progressives Congress.

“Through it all, Sunday exhibited no let or hindrance. His dexterity, tenacity, industry, resilience, professionalism, and multitasking clearly came to the fore.

“As my Chief of Staff/Special Adviser, Media and Publicity at the time, he demonstrated fine leadership, innovative thinking and courage.

“It was in recognition of these attributes that our late leader and patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari, who also encountered him at the time, appointed Sunday first as Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management of the National Communications Commission, and later as Minister of Youth and Sports Development,” the President stated.

He added, ” As Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications in our administration, Sunday has brought his deep understanding of digital and new media to bear in the work of our media and communications team.

“His commitment to family values, community advancement and Nigeria’s development is also remarkable.

“It was therefore no surprise that his country awarded him the high honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and his community installed him as the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland in Oyo State.

“I congratulate Sunday on reaching this milestone age of 60, and particularly on his immense accomplishments at this age. I also commend his important contributions to his community, state, the journalism profession and Nigeria at large.”

The President thanked Dare for his partnership, his useful services to progressive front, and his continuous, invaluable work in the Renewed Hope Administration.

“I wish him many more years, good health and increased wisdom so he can continue to offer more useful services to Nigeria,” he prayed.

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