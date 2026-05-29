Police deploy 2,500 personnel for Ojude Oba festival in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has deployed over 2,500 personnel across Ijebu Ode and adjoining communities to provide security during the 2026 Ojude Oba festival scheduled for Friday (today).

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday.

Babaseyi said the personnel were drawn from various tactical units, including the Police Mobile Force, SWAT, Violent Crime Response Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Monitoring Unit and the Force Intelligence Department.

He said, “In line with this proactive operational strategy, the Command has deployed over 2,500 police personnel, including conventional officers and tactical teams drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), SWAT, Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Monitoring Unit, Force Intelligence Department, and other specialized operational units across Ijebu Ode and adjoining communities where the festival will be celebrated within Ogun State.”

According to him, the deployment also includes Armoured Personnel Carriers, patrol vehicles, police motorcycles, surveillance teams, undercover operatives and rapid response squads strategically positioned at the Ojude Oba Pavilion, major highways, entry and exit points, hotels, worship centres, recreational centres, motor parks, markets and residential areas expected to witness heavy human and vehicular movement during the celebration.

He explained that the operation was aimed at ensuring effective crowd control, intelligence-led policing, traffic management, anti-crime patrols, visibility policing, early threat detection and swift response to security concerns before, during and after the festival.

Babaseyi said, “The Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders to remain on maximum alert and sustain aggressive patrols, strategic stop-and-search operations, and round-the-clock supervision of personnel within their Areas of Responsibility.

“Special operational attention has also been focused on strategic routes, including the Sagamu Interchange, Ijebu Ode–Benin Expressway, Molipa axis, and adjoining communities, to prevent criminal activities, traffic obstruction, and any act capable of disrupting public peace.”

He added that officers deployed for the operation had been directed to maintain professionalism, civility and respect for the rights of law-abiding citizens while carrying out their duties.

The command also directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to strengthen collaboration with traditional rulers, community leaders, transport unions, event organisers and other stakeholders to improve intelligence gathering and ensure smooth security coordination during the festival.

The police warned criminal elements to stay away from the state, stressing that the command was fully prepared to deal decisively with anyone attempting to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the celebration.

The command appealed to residents, visitors and participants at the Ojude Oba festival to remain law-abiding and security conscious throughout the period.

“Parents and guardians have also been advised to closely monitor the activities and movements of their children and wards, while members of the public are urged to promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police formation or through the Command’s emergency lines,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, reassured residents and visitors of the command’s commitment to proactive policing and the protection of lives and property before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Ojude Oba is an annual cultural festival celebrated by the Ijebu people of Ogun State, usually held shortly after Eid-el-Kabir.

The festival attracts thousands of tourists, dignitaries, traditional rulers and residents from across Nigeria and beyond.

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