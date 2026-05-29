Okpebholo assures investors of enabling environment as FG inaugurates CNG centre

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Tuesday, assured investors that his administration would continue to create an enabling business environment for foreign and local businesses to thrive.

Okpebholo, who was represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon Denise Idahosa, gave the assurance during the inauguration of the Diverse Autocare Center Hub and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Benin, the Edo State Capital.

According to him, this is not just another building, this is a one-stop facility for vehicle sales, servicing, diagnostics, spare parts fabrication, and most importantly a centre for training and skills transfer.

“This hub speaks to the future we are building for Edo, this hub is bold, it is modern, you have shown that our sons and daughters can return home to build, to create jobs and to inspire the next generation.

“We understand one truth in government, security is the most important catalyst for economic growth. No investor puts money where there is fear.

“That is why the government of Okpebholo has placed security at the very top, we have strengthened community policing by properly equipping and training the Edo State Security Vigilante Network to work with federal security agencies,” he said.

He stated that Edo model is clear, adding that government would creates the environment, while the private sector creates the jobs.

He further said that the era of waiting for government jobs alone are over, saying that the new Edo rewards skills and encourage hard work.

Performing the inauguration, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, commended Mr Greg Ogbeifun, the Chairman of Diverse Autocare Center Limited, for his initiative which aligned with that of President Bola Tinubu.

“Today is a day that we should continue to celebrate Mr president because, he is the initiator of what we are experiencing today, moving from expensive means of transportation to effective one.

“This facility is more than automobile conversion center, it is a practical demonstration of private sector confidence in the future of natural gas as a cleaner, more affordable and more sustainable means of transportation”, he said.

The minister for state noted that the inauguration of the conversion center supports the federal government decade of gas initiative, described the initiative as a strategic national programme aimed at transforming Nigeria into a gas power economy.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Greg Ogbeifun, the Chairman of Diverse Autocare Center Limited, explained that he ventures into the initiative to further creates awareness and creates jobs opportunities for the teaming youths.

Ogbeifun urged other investors to come into Edo, adding that Edo is safe and good for businesses.

For a better society

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