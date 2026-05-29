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Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide commends Gov  Francis Nwifuru on his third anniversary in…

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Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide commends Gov  Francis Nwifuru on his third anniversary in office 

by Peter Anayo093

 

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by the President General, Senator Azuta Mbata, felicitates with the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, on the occasion of his third anniversary in office.

The anniversary marks another important moment to appreciate the Governor’s dedication to the service of Ebonyi State and his efforts towards promoting good governance, social development, infrastructural growth, and the wellbeing of the people.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, praised Governor Nwifuru for his calm disposition and commitment to initiatives aimed at fostering peace, inclusive leadership, and sustainable progress in Ebonyi State. He encouraged the Governor to continue pursuing programmes and policies that uplift the people and strengthen the bonds of unity and cooperation within the state and beyond.

Senator Mbata further noted that purposeful leadership and sincere service remain essential ingredients for nation building and national stability, while expressing confidence in the Governor’s capacity to continue contributing meaningfully to the advancement of society.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide wishes Governor Francis Nwifuru enduring wisdom, sound health, and greater accomplishments as he continues to serve the people of Ebonyi State.

Dr. Ezechi Chukwu
National Publicity Secretary
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

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