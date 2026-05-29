Ohanaeze Ndigbo celebrates  Gov Peter Mbah on his third year in office 

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, under the leadership of the President General, Senator Azuta Mbata, extends warm congratulations to the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah, on the occasion of his third anniversary in office.

As Governor Mbah marks this important milestone, Ohanaeze Ndigbo acknowledges his commitment to transformational leadership, infrastructural advancement, economic revitalization, and the pursuit of policies aimed at improving the welfare of the people of Enugu State.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, expressed appreciation to Governor Peter Mbah for the goodwill, cooperation, and support extended to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, particularly in his role as the host Governor. He noted that the cordial relationship and enabling environment provided by the Enugu State Government continue to strengthen the activities and vision of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

Senator Mbata further encouraged Governor Mbah to sustain the momentum of people-oriented governance, visionary leadership, and initiatives that promote peace, innovation, youth empowerment, and regional development for the collective good of society and national progress.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide wishes His Excellency continued success, divine guidance, and greater accomplishments in the service of Enugu State, Nigeria and humanity.

Dr. Ezechi Chukwu

National Publicity Secretary

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide