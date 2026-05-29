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Ohanaeze felicitates with Gov Alex Otto on his third anniversary in office 

by Peter Anayo0106

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by the President General, Senator Azuta Mbata, heartily congratulates the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, on the occasion of his third anniversary in office.
This milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on the commitment, resilience, and sense of responsibility that have characterized the administration’s efforts towards improving governance and enhancing the living conditions of the people of Abia State.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, commended Governor Alex Otti for his dedication to public service and urged him to remain focused on initiatives that advance sustainable development, economic growth, infrastructural renewal, and social progress in the state.
Senator Mbata further expressed hope that the Governor would continue to deepen policies that encourage unity, peaceful coexistence, and productive engagement among the people, noting that responsible leadership remains vital to nation building and the strengthening of democratic values.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide wishes Governor Alex Otti greater wisdom, sound health, and enduring success as he continues to serve the good people of Abia State, Ndigbo and our country at large.

Dr. Ezechi Chukwu
National Publicity Secretary
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

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