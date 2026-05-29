Ohanaeze congratulates Gov Siminalayi Fubara on third anniversary in office

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, under the leadership of the President General, Senator Azuta Mbata, warmly congratulates the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on the occasion of his third anniversary in office.

As the administration marks this significant milestone, Ohanaeze Ndigbo acknowledges the efforts geared towards governance, development, peace, and the welfare of the people of Rivers State.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, wishes Governor Siminalayi Fubara continued wisdom, strength, and good health in the service of Rivers State and humanity. He urged the Governor to remain steadfast in policies and programmes that promote peace, unity, inclusive development, and the overall wellbeing of the people of the state.

Senator Mbata further emphasized the importance of visionary leadership and collective responsibility in advancing nation building, economic growth, and social harmony across the country.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide encourages Governor Fubara to continue working diligently for the progress of Rivers State while sustaining efforts that foster cooperation, peaceful coexistence, and shared prosperity among all Nigerians.

Once again, we congratulate His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on this anniversary and wish him continued success in office.

For a better society

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