NELFUND denies halting payment of student loans, says report AI-generated

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, has dismissed as completely false the viral claims spreading online that the Federal Government halted upkeep allowance payments for students under the loan scheme.

These posts, which include a doctored statement wrongly linked to NELFUND and a fake newspaper front page made to look like The Nigerian Tribune, are entirely fabricated.

The Fund says they were created to stir panic, sow confusion, and erode trust among loan beneficiaries and the public.

In a categorical rebuttal, NELFUND clarified that neither the Federal Government nor NELFUND has issued any directive to stop upkeep allowance disbursements.

A press release issued by Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director, Strategic Communications, Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), explained that the circulating publications did not come from NELFUND or any recognized government outlet.

According to the release, the newspaper cover making the rounds was created using AI and is not an authentic Nigerian Tribune publication.

NELFUND reaffirmed its commitment to distribute student loans and upkeep support transparently and efficiently, as mandated.

The Fund urged students, stakeholders, and the public to ignore the fake posts and only trust updates shared through NELFUND’s official channels and reputable media outlets.

The It also warned against forwarding unverified content that could fuel misinformation and needless worry for students and parents across the country.

NELFUND reiterated its mission to broaden access to higher education and back Nigerian students with sustainable financing programs.

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