May 29: Democratic dividends vis-a-vis Wike’s model in transformation of Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

As Nigeria approaches the 27th anniversary of unbroken civil rule on May 29, 2026, the country stands at a crossroads between democratic tenets and the reality facing the citizens.

In the Federal Capital Territory, one answer is being written in concrete under the leadership of the Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike. His approach offers a case study in what focused executive action can achieve within the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

With three key residents of Abuja, Wike’s scorecard can be put into perspective: Prof. Saleh Dauda, Usman Katun Umar and Dr. Ademola Olaitan Idowu.

To examine Wike’s infrastructural interventions in the FCT vis-a-vis President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” which is built on economic revitalization, security, job creation, infrastructure, and institutional reform. In the FCT, the former Rivers Governor has been tasked with translating that framework into visible outcomes. Since assuming office in August 2023, his tenure has been defined by a return to project execution, maintenance and urbanization. Those familiar with his track record now refer to him as “Mr. Projects.”

Usman Katun Umar, a media practitioner who has tracked FCT developments closely, points to the completion and reactivation of projects that had languished for years as the most immediate shift. The Abuja Metro Rail, suspended since 2014, was rehabilitated and recommissioned for commercial operations in mid-2024. The line reconnects the city center to the airport and key suburbs, reducing travel time and cutting transport costs for thousands of commuters daily.

Umar explained that the revival involved overhauling signaling systems, repairing rolling stock, and securing the right-of-way from encroachment. For residents of Kubwa, Gwagwa, and Idu, the restored service reduces a 90-minute road journey to 30 minutes. Beyond convenience, it reduces the number of vehicles on already congested corridors like Kubwa Expressway minimally.

Road projects in the satellite towns have also seen renewed funding. The resurfacing and expansion of the Outer Southern Expressway, the dualization of the Kuje-Gwagwalada Road, and the completion of the B6 and B12 corridors are intended to open up economic corridors and reduce pressure on the Central Business District.

Umar notes that the Kuje-Gwagwalada axis is particularly significant because it connects two major area councils and serves as a link to Nasarawa State. Before rehabilitation, travel time often exceeded two hours due to potholes and bottlenecks. Contractors mobilized back to site in late 2023 and by early 2025, over 70% of the dual carriageway was completed. Traders and farmers along the route report lower spoilage rates for their goods and better access to markets in Abuja.

Wike’s administration has also made enforcement of the Abuja Masterplan a priority. This has involved the demolition of illegal structures on waterways, green areas, and road corridors. Despite the controversies it generated, Umar frames the exercise as a corrective measure to prevent flooding, ease traffic congestion and preserve the city’s planned aesthetics. The drive targeted areas like Lugbe, Karsana, and parts of Gwarimpa where developers had built on drainage channels and road setbacks.

To balance enforcement with public interest, the administration announced a policy of compensating verified allottees whose lands were affected. It also accelerated the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy for compliant developments. The goal, Umar says, is to shift from a system where irregularities to one where planning compliance is the norm.

On security and safety, Umar highlights the citywide streetlight rehabilitation programme covering major highways and inner-city roads.The installation of solar-powered lights in some areas aims to reduce the cost of public lighting and ensure reliability. Corridors like Airport Road, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, and the Inner Northern Expressway have the lighting restored,.thereby improving safety for night-time commuters and reducing petty crime in previously dark stretches.

In addition, revenue generation has been another focus. The FCTA strengthened its Internally Generated Revenue base through digitization of land transactions, enforcement of ground rent payments, and plugging leakages in collection. Digitization reduces the time for processing titles from months to weeks in many cases and made forgery harder. Enforcement of ground rent, which had been lax for a decade, brought in billions of naira in arrears in 2024 alone. Umar notes that revenue has been earmarked for specific projects, creating a visible link between payment and service that builds taxpayer trust.

On democratic dividends, Prof. Saleh Dauda of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University, says citizen feedback now falls into three categories.

First, political freedom is real. Nigerians acknowledge that the right to vote, free speech, and association are far stronger now than under the military rule. The media operates with relative openness, civil society is active, and there are periodic elections despite the flaws associated with these, social media have amplified citizen voice, making it harder for governments to suppress information.

Second, economic outcomes are mixed. GDP has grown in nominal terms since 1999, and sectors like telecoms and banking have expanded. Nigeria’s telecom subscriber base moved from under 1 million in 1999 to over 220 million in 2025. Banking penetration improved with mobile money and fintech. But inflation, unemployment, and poverty remain persistent. The removal of fuel subsidies in 2023 and exchange rate unification in 2023-2024 were necessary reforms but created short-term hardship that many households are still navigating.

Third, service delivery is uneven. In states and LGAs where leadership is focused, there are visible improvements in roads, schools, and health centres. In many others, service delivery has stagnated. The gap between Abuja, Lagos, and some other urban centers versus rural areas has widened. A teacher in rural Benue or Zamfara often faces different realities compare to one in Garki, Abuja.

On the question of whether citizens are enjoying the dividends of democracy, Prof. Dauda’s answer is conditional. Where governance is prioritized and projects are completed, dividends are visible. Where politics is reduced to patronage and contract inflation, citizens see little change. He argued that the frustration stems not from democracy as a system, but from the gap between its promise and the quality of implementation.

He cited surveys by Afrobarometer and NOIPolls over the last five years showing that over 60% of Nigerians prefer democracy to any other system, but less than 40% say they are satisfied with how democracy is working in practice. That gap, he says, is where discontent grows.

Dr. Ademola Olaitan Idowu, Senior Lecturer at Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, identifies structural and attitudinal failures behind Nigeria’s democratic shortcomings.

He pointed to weak institutions and accountability gaps. Anti-corruption agencies exist, but the political cost of prosecuting high-profile cases remains high. Budget implementation is often poor, and project monitoring is weak. When contracts are awarded but not executed, there are few consequences. The Auditor-General’s reports are published, but rarely lead to prosecution or recovery of funds.

Furthermore, over-centralization and weak local governance is another problem. Despite constitutional provisions for local government autonomy, councils remain underfunded and dependent on states. State governments often control local government allocations, weakening the tier of government closest to the people. This limits service delivery in rural areas where roads, primary health centres, and basic schools are most needed.

Similarly, policy inconsistency and short time implementation undermine progress. Every administration introduces new projects while abandoning those of its predecessor, creating waste and preventing continuity. Dr. Idowu cites the FCT’s history of abandoned projects before 2023 as an example: the Abuja Technology Village, the Centenary City project, and parts of the rail network all suffered due to abandonment.

He maintained that politics is still viewed largely as a route to personal enrichment rather than public service. Campaigns focus on ethnic, religious, and regional mobilization rather than policy platforms. This reduces the incentive for leaders to deliver once elected.

Security and economic shocks compound the problem. Insurgency in the Northeast, banditry in the Northwest and North Central, and separatist agitation in the Southeast have diverted resources and undermined investor confidence. Dependence on oil revenue has left the country vulnerable to global price swings.

Population growth outpacing infrastructure is a final pressure point. Nigeria’s population grew from 120 million in 1999 to over 230 million in 2026. Infrastructure growth is commensurate with the number of citizenry yearning for development, creating pressure on housing, transport, water, and electricity systems, especially in urban areas.

In all, they agreed that making democracy tangible requires focus on high-impact areas. Infrastructure with economic returns; prioritizing construction of roads, rail, power, and water projects that reduce the cost of doing business and moving people.

Dr. Idowu says the FCT model of completing existing projects before starting new ones is commendable, saying maintenance budgets must be ring-fenced.

Speaking on productivity and food security, Dr Idowu said, investment in irrigation, rural roads, storage, and access to finance for smallholder farmers is a necessity. Security in farming communities is a prerequisite. The federal government’s dry-season farming initiative and state-level agro-industrial hubs are steps in the right direction, but scale and consistency matter.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises employ the majority of Nigerians. Reducing regulatory friction, improving access to credit, and providing reliable power are more effective than large-scale public sector hiring.

Dr Idowu said government should publish budget performance data quarterly at all levels. Adopt e-procurement and open contract to reduce inflation of contract costs. States like Kaduna and Lagos have shown that budget transparency is feasible.

On security and sub-national energy reform, Idowu stated that without security, no economic intervention will succeed. The creation of state security outfits shows that sub-national actors can play a role within constitutional limits. The 2023 constitutional amendment allowing states to generate and distribute power opens a new frontier for investment.

As the 2027 election cycle begins to take shape, Prof. Dauda argued that the electorate’s role is decisive. The mistake of the past has been to vote based on short-term handouts, or party loyalty without scrutinizing track records.

Therefore, voters should assess candidates on what they have done with previous public offices. Did they complete projects? Did they improve IGR? Were budgets implemented? Platforms like BudgIT and Tracka make project tracking easier, and citizens should use them. Voters should also demand specific policies on inflation, security, education, and infrastructure, not slogans.

The submission is anchored in performance Wike’s achievements. They believe,.the scorecard is not a silver bullet but it illustrates three principles that can be scaled, according to the three authorities.

Umar said government should focus on execution. Set clear timelines, hold contractors accountable and communicate progress publicly. The monthly project inspection tours by the FCT Minister create public pressure to deliver.

There should be an urban-rural balance. Satellite towns and rural corridors must receive attention, not just the city center. Abuja’s growth is in its peripheries and infrastructure must follow people.

He argued that if states adopt similar models tailored to their contexts, the cumulative effect would be a noticeable improvement in living standards before 2027. Kano, Rivers, Ogun, and Kaduna have the population and economic base to replicate parts of this model. What is needed is political will and a shift from project announcement to project completion.

For a better society

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