Lagos pays N4.5bn to families of deceased council, SUBEB workers

The Lagos State Government has paid a total of N4.5 billion in insurance claims to beneficiaries of deceased workers in Local Governments, Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) since the inception of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

The disclosure was made on Friday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development, Dr. Nurudeen Yekini Lanre Agbaje, during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing of the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development held at Alausa, Ikeja.

Agbaje said the payment underscored the State Government’s commitment to the welfare of workers and their families, noting that hundreds of beneficiaries have received financial support following the death of their loved ones in service.

According to him, “Three hundred and thirty-eight insurance claims were presented to beneficiaries of deceased SUBEB and Local Government staff during the period under review, while the sum of N4.5 billion has been paid in total to beneficiaries of deceased Local Government and SUBEB workers across the State since the inception of the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.”

The Special Adviser said the intervention formed part of wider efforts by the State Government to strengthen grassroots governance, improve public service administration and promote accountability across the 57 Local Governments and LCDAs in Lagos.

Beyond the insurance payouts, Agbaje said the ministry sustained regular statutory engagements with council chairmen through the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) meetings to ensure prudent management of public funds for grassroots development.

He disclosed that the ministry resolved 48 petitions and complaints relating to the activities of Local Governments and LCDAs, while also issuing 36 circulars aimed at enhancing policy compliance, accountability and uniformity in council administration.

Agbaje further stated that the ministry facilitated approvals for major council capital projects above N35 million, organised swearing-in ceremonies for elected chairmen and vice-chairmen, and coordinated orientation programmes for newly elected political office holders.

The Special Adviser also highlighted the government’s efforts in strengthening traditional institutions, revealing that four traditional rulers were installed during the period under review, while recognised Obas across the state benefited from welfare support initiatives, including food supplies and yuletide packages.

On rural infrastructure, Agbaje said the government commenced 10 road projects across various communities and completed 53 water schemes in rural areas, comprising 28 Type “A” water schemes, 15 modified Type “A” schemes and 10 solar-powered water facilities.

He added that 35 transformers and five standalone solar-powered streetlights were installed in rural communities to improve the electricity supply and stimulate socio-economic activities.

According to him, the administration has also awarded 80 rural electrification projects across the state since inception, with 42 already completed and 38 at various stages of execution.

Agbaje noted that community development remained a major focus of the government, with three community halls constructed in Ikorodu, Badagry and Ibeju-Lekki, while another facility was rehabilitated in Eredo LCDA.

He said the ministry registered 279 Community Development Associations (CDAs), processed 642 renewals and resolved 11 community-related conflicts within the last year.

The Special Adviser maintained that the Sanwo-Olu administration would continue to deepen grassroots development through investments in rural roads, water infrastructure, electrification projects, agriculture and community empowerment programmes.

He added that Governor Sanwo-Olu had approved the construction of a new building to serve as a meeting and coordination hub for traditional rulers, council chairmen and leaders of community development organisations, aimed at strengthening collaboration and promoting peace and development across the State.

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