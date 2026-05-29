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Five die, 10 injured in Ogun lone crash

by Peter Anayo0111
Five persons were burnt to death while 10 others sustained injuries in a lone crash along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway in Ogun State on Thursday.
The accident occurred around Iyana Egbado at about 11:12 am.
The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Afolabi Odunsi-Oyewole, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.
According to him, the vehicle was carrying 20 persons, comprising six adult males, 11 adult females, one male child and two female children.
Odunsi-Oyewole said that “The lone crash involved one white Mazda E2000 bus with registration number KRD809XC. A total of twenty persons were involved in the crash, comprising six adult males, eleven adult females, one male child, and two female children.
“Out of the twenty persons involved, five persons were killed, comprising one adult male, two adult females, one male child, and one female child. Ten persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, while five persons escaped unhurt.”
He attributed the crash to speeding and overloading.
According to him, the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ifo, and Oreofe Specialist Hospital, Itori, for treatment, while the corpses were deposited at the General Hospital morgue in Ifo.
The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Oludare Ogunjobi, sympathised with the families of the victims and advised motorists to avoid speeding, overloading and traffic violations.
He also urged drivers to obey traffic regulations, especially during the festive period.

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