FG pushes CNG as key for industrial growth, reduction of transport costs

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a strategic tool to reduce transportation costs, boost domestic gas utilization and drive industrial growth across Nigeria.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made this known on Monday during the commissioning of the Diverse Automobile Hub and CNG Conversion Centre in Benin City, Edo State. He described the facility as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s transition towards a gas-powered economy.

Ekpo said the CNG initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader economic agenda aimed at providing cost-effective energy alternatives and improving the standard of living for Nigerians.

“Today marks another step in moving Nigerians from expensive transportation systems to more affordable alternatives,” the minister said, noting that the project reflects growing investor confidence in the country’s gas sector.

He commended the Chairman of Auto Care Centre Benin, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, for what he termed a visionary investment, adding that the facility goes beyond vehicle conversion to symbolize private sector participation in Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

According to Ekpo, the development supports the Federal Government’s “Decade of Gas” initiative, which seeks to leverage Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources to drive industrialisation, enhance energy security and stimulate economic growth.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative Committee, Ismael Ahmed, described Edo State as a trailblazer in the country’s CNG development efforts. He noted that the state hosts the nation’s first CNG refuelling station and conversion centre.

Ahmed stressed that rising global energy costs and increasing petrol prices have made CNG not just an alternative, but a necessity. He added that combining Nigeria’s gas resources with its solar energy potential offers a pathway to sustainable energy solutions.

In his remarks, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, represented by his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, said the automobile hub aligns with the state government’s vision for economic transformation.

He assured investors of a secure and business-friendly environment, emphasizing that security remains a top priority of the administration. He also highlighted ongoing reforms to improve ease of doing business, including strengthened community policing through the Edo State Security Vigilante Network.

Earlier, Engr. Ogbeifun said the initiative was established to create employment opportunities and address youth unemployment in the state. He revealed that since its inception in 2022, the Diverse Auto Care Centre has trained over 50 interns, including beneficiaries we sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ogbeifun added that the project aims to raise awareness about CNG and electric vehicles while attracting further investment into Edo State’s emerging clean energy sector.

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