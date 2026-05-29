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Federal High Court opens registries on weekends for pre-election cases

by Peter Anayo0111
The Federal High Court of Nigeria has directed that registries across its divisions operate on weekends and public holidays for the filing of pre-election matters ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The notice was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the court, Yahaya Shafa, on Thursday.
According to the statement, the decision was taken in view of the constitutional and statutory timelines for the filing and determination of pre-election cases.
The statement read, “The Federal High Court of Nigeria formally notifies all legal practitioners that Registries in all Divisions of the Federal High Court would be open between 10:00am and 2:00pm Weekends and Public Holidays for Filing of Pre-Election Matters Only.
“This has become expedient to meet up with the limited time frame for filing Pre-election matters.”
Political parties across the country have in recent weeks intensified preparations for the 2027 elections with several parties already conducting primaries for governorship, National Assembly and state assembly positions.

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