Ebonyi First Lady targets 10,000 girls with free sanitary pads, educational materials

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

In a way to improve girl child education and address challenges faced by adolescent girls during menstruation, wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mary-Mauderline Uzoamaka Nwifuru has commenced the distribution of sanitary pads and educational materials across the 13 local government areas of the state

The initiative is in collaboration with Better life for Rural Women BERWO and Internally Displaced Persons, BERWO.

The wife of the Governor reaffirmed her commitment to improving the welfare of children and young girls through education and health-focused interventions, as the IBEWO Foundation commenced the distribution of sanitary pads and educational materials across the state’s 13 local government areas.

Speaking during the official handover of the items to the Ministries of Education and Health for onward distribution to schools, Mrs. Nwifuru said the initiative was designed to support children’s academic development while addressing challenges faced by adolescent girls during menstruation.

She noted that education remains one of the most powerful tools for building a better future and stressed that every child deserves access to learning in a safe, supportive and dignified environment.

According to her, many girls continue to miss classes or face difficulties in school due to a lack of access to sanitary products, making the intervention necessary.

“The sanitary pads are not just health materials; they are instruments of confidence, dignity and inclusion for our girls.

“The educational materials are also meant to encourage learning, creativity and academic excellence,” she said.

Mrs. Nwifuru disclosed that the foundation is targeting 10,000 girls between the ages of 14 and 18 in the first phase of the programme, adding that the intervention would be expanded in subsequent phases.

She explained that the initiative was aimed at reducing school absenteeism, improving hygiene practices and protecting vulnerable girls from exploitation arising from poverty and lack of access to basic menstrual health products.

The governor’s wife urged officials of the Ministries of Education and Health, local government authorities and school administrators to ensure transparent and equitable distribution of the items so that the intended beneficiaries are reached.

The First Lady further emphasized that the foundation would continue to champion programmes that improve education, healthcare and the overall well-being of women and children, particularly those in vulnerable communities.

Also speaking, the Team Lead of the IBEWO Foundation, Dr. Mrs. Nkechi Echi, said the handover ceremony marked the beginning of a broader intervention aimed at keeping girls in school.

She observed that the rising cost of sanitary pads has forced some girls, especially those in rural communities, out of school, making the foundation’s intervention timely and necessary.

Echi stated that following the handover, the First Lady would formally flag off the distribution exercise in a rural community, expressing confidence that the programme would help ensure that more girls remain in school and complete their education.

She commended the foundation’s leadership and stakeholders for their support and called for continued collaboration to improve the educational prospects of the Ebonyi girl-child.

For a better society

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