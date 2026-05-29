Bhattacharya affirms Big Bull Rice’s commitment to football, economic growth

COMFORT EKELEME

Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, said the company has been intentional about its presence in Nigerian football, not to disrupt the fan experience, but to become a meaningful part of it.

Bhattacharya, in a statement, also noted that the company has seen fans move from being spectators to taking true ownership of the game.

He said, “For us, quality is not a claim; it is our commitment. Across Nigeria, we have been intentional about our presence in the football space, not to disrupt the fan experience, but to become a meaningful part of it.

“By building platforms for predictions and real-time banter, we have seen fans move from being spectators to taking true ownership of the game. Big Bull Rice is the heartbeat of these gatherings, providing the quality nourishment Nigerians need to stay fit and active for the moments that truly count.

“We understand that football and food are the shared languages of our community, and Big Bull Rice is proud to fuel the energy and memories that bring us all together,” he said.

This season, Big Bull Rice has gone beyond being just a meal. Through its Fuel-the-Pitch campaign, the brand has stepped boldly into the rhythm of football culture, positioning itself as the Big Bull of Football, a title it has earned not only by showing up, but fully immersing itself in the game football fans love.

Through its array of activities and Match-Day-Live content, the brand has created a two-way relationship with fans, one where every opinion counts, every goal sparks a reaction, and every fan feels seen.

This consistent engagement has turned everyday supporters into an active community, sharing their voices, their humour, and their passion in real time.

Big Bull Rice has tapped into youth culture, making football content more interactive, more entertaining, and deeply Nigerian. The campaign has blurred the line between brand and fan, making Big Bull Rice feel less like a sponsor and more like one of the guys in the room.

Beyond just being a game, football in Nigeria is a shared language, a cultural pulse that unites people across backgrounds. And in the same way, rice remains a staple that brings people together, from everyday meals to celebratory gatherings.

By seamlessly blending these two passion points, food and football, Big Bull Rice has not only fueled matchdays it has also served experiences.

Moments of anticipation before kick-off, tension during close games, eruptions of joy after last-minute goals are all made richer with a plate of trusted, quality rice that Nigerians have come to rely on.

For a better society

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