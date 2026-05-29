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Access Bank wins dual honours at 2026 Global Good Governance Awards

by Peter Anayo0137

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

 

Access Bank Plc has been recognised with two prestigious honours at the 2026 Global Good Governance (3G) Awards, reaffirming its leadership in corporate governance and sustainable community impact.

The Bank received the 3G Community Empowerment Award 2026 and 3G Best Corporate Governance Framework Award 2026.

The awards, conferred by Cambridge IFA under the Global Good Governance Awards (3G Awards) platform, are based on rigorous, independent research and evaluation conducted throughout the nomination process.

The award ceremony was held on April 28, 2026, in Singapore, attracting over 300 high-level participants from more than 15 countries, including leaders from government, corporate organisations, and the social and philanthropic sectors.

Also, the event celebrated excellence in governance, sustainability, transparency, and social responsibility.

Mr. Eyitayo Olabode represented the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Roosevelt Ogbonna, at the ceremony, receiving the awards on behalf of the Bank.

Commenting on the recognition, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, said, “This recognition is a validation of Access Bank’s commitment to responsible leadership, strong governance structures, and inclusive growth.

“At Access Bank, we believe good governance is foundational to building trust, creating shared value, and driving sustainable development across our markets..

“These awards reflect the dedication of our people and our deliberate efforts to empower communities, embed transparency, and ensure accountability in all that we do.

“We remain committed to setting high standards that deliver long term value for our stakeholders and the communities we serve,” he said.

The 2026 programme also featured the Global Good Governance Summit and the launch of the Global Good Governance Report 2026, hosted by Dentons Rodyk, Singapore.

Under the theme “AI Governance for the Prosperity of the People and the Planet,” the Summit provided a global platform for dialogue on governance, ethics, and sustainability.

Access Bank’s achievements underscore its consistent efforts to align corporate performance with social impact, reinforcing its commitment to responsible banking and long-term value creation.

 

For a better society

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