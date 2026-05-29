2026 Int’l Civil Service Conference held at Eagle Square in Abuja

L–R: Chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, and Founder and Chairman of Phillips Consulting Limited (PCL), Folusho Philips, at the 2026 International Civil Service Conference held at Eagle Square in Abuja … PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

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