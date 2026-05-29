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May 29, 2026
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2026 Int’l Civil Service Conference held at Eagle Square in Abuja

by Peter Anayo096

L–R: Chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery,  and  Founder and Chairman of Phillips Consulting Limited (PCL), Folusho Philips,  at the 2026 International Civil Service Conference held at Eagle Square in Abuja … PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

 

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