WHO chief urges ceasefire in DRC to curtail Ebola outbreak

The World Health Organisation has called for an immediate ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to help tackle the Ebola outbreak.

WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, made the call on Thursday in his message to the people of DRC posted on the agency’s website.

“I am making a direct appeal to all warring parties in this region: please, declare a ceasefire. Even briefly. Even just enough to let health workers through.

“People are dying from Ebola who do not have to die. Children are sick. Families are suffering. No cause, no conflict, no grievance is worth condemning innocent people to death from a preventable disease.

“A ceasefire, even a temporary one, would save lives. I urge you, I implore you: give us the space to help the people who need it most,’’ he said.

According to the UN health agency, DRC has reported nearly 1,000 suspected cases, including 220 suspected deaths, according to figures from health agencies and partners as of Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Ghebreyesus related with the anger and mistrust in some communities, saying, “I understand why. Trust must be earned; it cannot be assumed. We have not always done things correctly.

“But I promise you, we are here to learn as much as we are here to help. I need to be honest with you about something important. Most previous Ebola outbreaks in DRC were caused by a virus called Ebola Zaire, for which we have vaccines and treatments.

“This outbreak is caused by a different virus called Ebola Bundibugyo. There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for it. This is serious, and you deserve to hear that plainly.

“But I also want you to know this: while there are no specific treatments for Bundibugyo, there is much we can do together to prevent the spread of this virus and save lives,’’ he said.

The WHO chief said early supportive care in the treatment centers could make a real difference while there is no cure for the virus.

“If you or someone you know falls ill, please do not wait. Coming forward early can make the difference between life and death. And everything we do, we will do with you.

“We will listen to you, we will share information with you, and we are here to help. And for those we cannot save, we will mourn with you. We will help you grieve your lost loved ones with safe and dignified burials.

“We are working under the leadership of the Government of DRC, together with all relevant partners, united around one goal: to stop this outbreak and protect your communities.

“No one is working alone. No one is working at cross purposes. We are coordinated, we are committed, and we are here,” he said.

This is the 17th Ebola outbreak in DRC, he told the people, adding that they had overcome every single one before together and that it was a testament to the strength and resilience of their communities.

He, however, said the current outbreak was the most complex in history and that it did not unfold in a stable, peaceful environment but it happened in the middle of armed conflict.

He noted that communities had been displaced, supply routes disrupted, and health workers operating under constant threat.

The WHO chief said people were fleeing violence while also trying to protect themselves and their families from a deadly disease.

“I remember being in Beni on more than one occasion while fighting was taking place on the outskirts of the city. We could hear it. And yet the health workers around me did not stop.

“They kept working. That kind of courage is something I will never forget. The challenges of that time are not so different from what you are facing today in Ituri. I understand that. I have seen it with my own eyes.

“Mistrust ran deep, and the security situation cost us precious time. Our health workers were attacked. Clinics were targeted. People who were only trying to save lives found themselves caught in the middle of a conflict they did not start,” he said.

Ghebreyesus said, “lives were lost that we might have saved, and that weighs on me still. But I also witnessed something remarkable. When we listened, when communities felt respected and heard, things began to change.

“Trust grew slowly, then more quickly. People came forward. And together, we managed to contain the outbreak. We did it. The people of DRC did it. I will never forget that.”

In addition, he paid tributes to the health workers of Ituri, noting that they were seen, and they were not alone.

“Every day you go to work knowing the risks, and you go anyway. You do it for your patients, for your communities, for your families. You are the backbone of this response.

“Without you, none of this is possible. I know the conditions are hard. I know the resources are often not enough. I know that fear and exhaustion are real.

“Please know that WHO stands with you, that we are working to get you the support you need, and that your courage and dedication are known and deeply valued far beyond the borders of this province,’’ the WHO chief said.

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