Rivers at 59: Fubara urges residents to prioritize unity above politics

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged residents to prioritise peace and unity of the state above politics and personal interest.

Fubara, who made the call in a goodwill message to residents in commemoration of Rivers State’s 59th anniversary on Wednesday, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, unity, security and inclusive governance and development in the state.

He urged all Rivers people to use the anniversary as a moment for reflection and renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, dialogue and collective progress.

“The unity and future of Rivers State must always rise above personal interests and political differences,” he said.

The Governor said the people of Rivers have shown resilience and an enduring spirit of unity since the state was created in 1967, despite years of challenges.

He pointed to the strong bond among the state’s ethnic nationalities; Ijaw, Ikwerre, Ogoni, Etche, Ekpeye, Andoni, Kalabari and others as one of Rivers’ greatest strengths and a foundation for stability and progress.

“Rivers State has remained a major driver of Nigeria’s economy for decades,” the governor said, noting that this is due not only to the state’s oil and gas resources but also to the contributions of its people in academia, jurisprudence, business, entertainment, public service and sports.

Fubara assured that his government would continue to prioritize policies and programmes that promote peace, protect lives and property, and expand development across all 23 local government areas, stressing that governance must be people-centered and impactful, with no part of the state left behind.

The State Chief Executive also paid tribute to the elders and founding leaders who preserved the spirit of unity and coexistence, and called on youths to remain hopeful, responsible and actively committed to building a greater Rivers State through innovation, hard work and patriotism.

He also recognized the role of women in strengthening families, communities and society, describing them as indispensable partners in the state’s growth and stability.

Rivers State was created on May 27, 1967, when the military administration of Gen. Yakubu Gowon carved 12 states out of Nigeria’s four regions, with Rivers carved out of the defunct Eastern Region.

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