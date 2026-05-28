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Renowned public relations specialist, Dr Nkechi Ali-Balogun celebrates 70th birthday in Lagos.

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Renowned public relations specialist, Dr Nkechi Ali-Balogun celebrates 70th birthday in Lagos.

by Peter Anayo0120

L-r… Renowned filmmaker and director, Chief Mahmood Ali-Balogun: his wife Renowned public relations specialist,Dr Nkechi Ali-Balogun : Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Jimmy Olukoya.during the 70th birthday celebration and thanksgiving of Nkechi Ali – Balogun (PHD) held in Lagos on 23/5/2026 …PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L -r…Admistrator ,Modupe Albert: Renowned public relations specialist ,Dr Nkechi Ali-Balogun : MD /Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.’,during the 70th birthday celebration & thanksgiving of Nkechi Ali – Balogun (PHD).

L-r … Renowned filmmaker and director, Chief Mahmood his wife the Celebratant Dr Nkechi Ali-Balogun:Otunba (Capt.) Lai Oriowo and  Chief Yomi Badejo-Okusanya.

From 2nd Left …Founding President of COFFHA, Chief (Mrs) Carolyn Ufere; immediate past President, COFFHA the Celebratant Dr Nkechi Ali- Balogun ; Iyom Christy Ray Okoye and Lady Ijeoma Otti – Onyeri.

L-r… Group Head, Corporate Communications at Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Chinedu Zephaniah: a seasoned financial journalist, publisher.Dr Ray Echebiri : Publisher and Editor of Realnews Magazine,Dr Maureen Chigbo: Managing Consultant · NEKEGO Resources Ltd. Mrs Comfort Coleman.

L-r… Renowned Nigerian marketing communications expert, entrepreneur ,,Dr Tunji Olugbodi; Media  consultancy. Production of TV programmes,ASABA Media consultancy. Production of tv programmes.Agatha Amata: Former Director General (NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside.

L-r …Mrs Prisca Nwadialo: Mrs Gloria Okeke : Mrs Ngozi Okoro : Mrs Vivian Uzor and Mrs Obiageli Anubi all Members of COFFHA.

L-r… Mrs Nneka Chris – Asoluka: Chief (Mrs) Carolyn Ufere,Dr Chizor Malize Cimlon : Mrs Obiageli Anubi and others.

L-r…Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka:MD /Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa: President, Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA), Barrister Augustina Igbokwe.

L-r …Renowned filmmaker and director, Chief Mahmood Ali-Balogun: his wife Renowned public relations specialist,Dr Nkechi Ali-Balogun : their daughter cutting the birthday cake.

Renowned public relations specialist,/ immediate Past President of COFFHA. Dr Nkechi Ali-Balogun , with there members .during the 70th birthday celebration and thanksgiving of Nkechi Ali – Balogun (PHD) held in Lagos on 23/5/2026…PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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