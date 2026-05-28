Primaries: Gov’ship, Senatorial, Reps, State Assembly candidates emerge under Turaki-led PDP in Lagos

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has successfully concluded its primary elections for aspirants contesting for the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and Governorship positions ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The exercise, which took place at the party’s secretariat at 38 Ajao Road off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, was conducted peacefully, transparently, and in line with democratic principles, witnessed massive participation by party delegates, leaders, stakeholders, and faithfuls across the state.

The Lagos PDP is backed by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde leads a major faction which retains Kabiru Tanimu Turaki as Interim National Chairman.

According to a release signed by Dr Christopher Odianarewo, Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, the primaries once again demonstrates the readiness, unity and renewed strength of the PDP in Lagos State.

The Lagos PDP commended the Interim National Working Committee (INWC) for providing credible leadership and ensuring a smooth and transparent process throughout the exercise.

The party equally appreciates all Lagos State leaders, party elders, coordinators, ward executives, youth groups, women groups, and loyal party members whose dedication and commitment contributed immensely to the huge success recorded.

Odianarewo added, “The party notes that the successful primaries mark the beginning of a new political direction for Lagos State and a renewed hope for millions of Lagosians who yearn for purposeful governance, people-oriented leadership, infrastructural development, improved welfare, economic prosperity, and inclusive governance.

“The Lagos PDP assures all residents of the state that better things are ahead. The party remains committed to presenting competent, credible, and visionary candidates who will work tirelessly to deliver good governance and restore the confidence of the people in leadership.

“The leadership of the party also calls on all aspirants, supporters, and stakeholders to remain united and focused as the PDP moves collectively toward achieving victory in the forthcoming elections.

“The Lagos PDP remains resolute in its mission to rescue Lagos State and reposition it for sustainable growth, development, and prosperity for all,” he stated.

For a better society

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