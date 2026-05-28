Omo-Agege’s exit from APC inconsequential — Delta chieftain

Dr Latinore Oghenesivbe, APC chieftain and Director General, Delta Bureau for Orientation and Communications, Governor’s Office, says Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege’s resignation from the party will not affect its lot in the 2027 general election in the state.

Oghenesivbe in a statement on Thursday in Asaba, said that Omo-Agege’s exit has not affected the APC structure in Delta in anyway.

The state orientation director-general was reacting to the resignation of the former deputy senate president of the ninth National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Omo-Agege in a letter to his ward chairman in Orogun Ward 2, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta, on Wednesday, resigned his membership of the APC in the state.

He claimed that the party no longer served the interests of the people of Delta and that he could no longer sit like a duck watching the political arena but play an active role to serve the people of his constituency, the Delta Central Senatorial District.

Oghenesivbe said that Omo-Agege’s exit had no effect on the party’s structure under the leadership of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Oghenesivbe said: Omo-Agege’s resignation might only generate temporary political commentary.

“It does not change the structure on ground. It does not alter the momentum. And it does not weaken the APC.

“The APC remains the dominant grassroots political force in Delta, and Gov. Oborevwori remains the central driver of that strength.”

He noted that with the 2027 general election at hand, the direction of political alignment is becoming unmistakably clear, in terms of continuity, consolidation, and expanding support for the governor and the ruling party in the state.

According to him, political parties survive and grow on structures, leadership, grassroots acceptance, and public confidence, not on the ambitions of one individual.

“That reality explains why the resignation of Omo-Agege from the APC will neither weaken the party nor alter the growing political momentum of Oborevwori ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

“Delta politics has evolved significantly in recent years with the emergence of Oborevwori as the central rallying figure of progressive politics and grassroots governance in Delt.”

He said the state APC has become broader, deeper, and more firmly rooted across the three senatorial districts than ever before.

“Our strength is anchored on a wide coalition of stakeholders, community leaders, youths, women groups, grassroots mobilisers, and citizens, who identify with the governor’s leadership style, developmental approach, and inclusive governance philosophy.

“That is why recent political developments have neither triggered panic within the APC nor disrupted its structure across the state.

“If anything, they have strengthened internal cohesion by consolidating the party around a clearer and more united political direction ahead of 2027.

“Delta politics has clearly moved beyond the era where the fortunes of a political party revolve around one individual,” Oghenesivbe said.

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