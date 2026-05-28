NRC suspends Warri–Itakpe train services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has temporarily suspended operations on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service, citing operational challenges and technical recommendations from its engineers.

The suspension took immediate effect.

Announcing the development in a statement by the Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, on Wednesday, the corporation said the decision was taken in the interest of passenger safety and to allow for comprehensive operational assessments on the rail line.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Railway Corporation wishes to inform the general public and esteemed passengers that the Warri-Itakpe Train Service has been temporarily suspended due to operational exigencies and technical advice from our engineers.”

The corporation explained that the suspension became unavoidable in order to guarantee safe and efficient rail transportation for passengers using the standard gauge corridor.

“The temporary suspension has become necessary to enable the Corporation to carry out critical operational assessments aimed at ensuring continued safety, reliability, and improved service delivery on the corridor,” the statement added.

The development is expected to affect hundreds of passengers, traders and civil servants who have increasingly embraced the rail service as a safer and cheaper alternative to road transportation amid rising fuel costs and insecurity on highways.

The NRC, however, appealed for patience and understanding from passengers, assuring them that efforts were already underway to restore operations as soon as possible.

“The NRC regrets the inconvenience this development may cause passengers and other stakeholders, and assures the public that efforts are currently ongoing to resolve the issues within the shortest possible time,” the corporation stated.

It further assured passengers that updates on the resumption of services would be communicated before the end of the week.

“Passengers and intending travellers will be duly informed before the end of the week on the date for the resumption of normal train operations,” the statement noted.

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