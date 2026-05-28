No Cake, no candles! why this Nigerian’s birthday message to Tinubu is going viral

In a poignant departure from traditional birthday celebrations, a Nigerian citizen named Peter Ogbudu has chosen his special day to demand urgent government intervention regarding the country’s worsening economic and security crises.

In an open letter addressed directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 25, 2026, Ogbudu, who is popularly known as Gana, stated that he could not in good conscience celebrate while millions of his compatriots face unprecedented hardship.

He wrote that he could not light candles or cut a cake while millions of Nigerians are struggling daily to survive and sleeping each night with fear in their hearts.

The letter vividly captures the daily struggles of ordinary citizens following major policy shifts, specifically the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Ogbudu highlighted the soaring cost of living, noting that staple foods have slipped out of reach for average families.

He pointed out that a bag of rice, which previously sold for around 30,000 Naira, has now surged past 70,000 Naira.

Alongside skyrocketing food inflation, public transport fares have doubled or tripled nationwide, while small businesses collapse under the dual weight of high diesel prices and erratic grid electricity.

Furthermore, the letter lamented the fate of recent graduates who have been forced into petty trading and street hawking due to a stagnant job market, noting that Nigerians are not lazy but simply exhausted by reforms that feel less like sacrifice and more like punishment.

Turning to the security situation, Ogbudu provided a grim breakdown of how crime and terror are dismantling Nigeria’s socio-economic fabric across different regions.

In the North, banditry and targeted kidnappings have made farmers terrified to access their lands, directly threatening food security.

In the Middle Belt, armed terrorist groups have uprooted entire communities, while commercialized kidnapping-for-ransom has turned highways in the South-East and South-South into high-risk zones, effectively paralyzing regional trade.

Ogbudu emphasized that economic hardship and insecurity are deeply connected, arguing that poverty and hopelessness act as direct fuel for the country’s rising criminal enterprises.

Rather than simply criticizing the administration, Ogbudu outlined critical actionable requests for the government to restore hope.

First, he urged the federal government to immediately ease the economic burden by introducing nationwide public transport subsidies, intervening strategically in food supply chains to drive down prices, and establishing transparent youth empowerment programs.

Second, he called for a community-based security overhaul that properly equips frontline personnel, improves localized intelligence gathering, and secures agricultural belts.

Finally, Ogbudu challenged the presidency to publish clear, measurable milestones regarding critical national projects, stating that citizens can only endure temporary hardship if they see verified progress on refinery rehabilitations, the nationwide Compressed Natural Gas rollout, and power sector upgrades.

Closing his letter, Ogbudu maintained a tone of stubborn patriotism, emphasizing that his words were born out of a deep love for the country rather than malice.

He concluded by reminding the administration that leadership is not measured only by policies and speeches, but by the everyday realities of the people, such as a mother selling her possessions to feed her children or a farmer abandoning his land out of fear.

As of the time of this report, the Presidency has not issued an official response to the letter, which continues to gain massive traction online among millions of Nigerians echoing the exact same frustrations.

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