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Health

Children’s Day 2026: Expert urges strong family support, guidance for children

by Peter Anayo0105

 

A child health expert, Dr. Grace Ijarogbe on Thursday, enjoined parents and guardians to build strong support systems and maintain open communication, in a bid to ensure proper child upbringing.

Ijarogbe, who heads the Child and Adolescent Centre at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba Oshodi Annex, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos to mark the 2026 Children’s Day.

She said the family remains the first and most critical influence in a child’s development, shaping values, skills, socialisation and a sense of security.

She warned that while independence is encouraged, excessive isolation can be harmful for young children.

“The family shapes a child and influences their values, skills, socialisation, and security during childhood development.

“In today’s world, it can be very easy to isolate from others. although independence is encouraged, too much isolation can be dangerous for young children.

“A support system offers easy access to social connections at any time,” she said

Citing research, Ijarogbe said positive parenting improves children’s academic performance, and strengthens mental health.

According to her, neuroscientists have found that it also enhances brain function in areas linked to emotion and cognition during adolescence.

The expert urged parents to closely monitor children and adolescents to prevent exposure to harmful influences.

She recommended mentorship programs that promote positive peer relationships, saying they help discourage criminal behavior and other harmful social habits among young people.

Ijarogbe underscored the need for stricter regulation of media and digital content to protect adolescents from harmful online materials.

She noted that social media has created new risks, allowing children to engage in unlawful activities without parental knowledge.

“Currently, a child does not need to go outside the house in the era of social media before committing crime or engaging in unlawful activities, as was the case in the past,” she said

She urged parents and guardians to play their roles effectively in regulating the kind of content their children consume online.(NAN)

 

For a better society

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