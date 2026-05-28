Arewa elders reject ‘scandalized’ APC congresses

. Omo-Agege dumps party, says ‘I won’t be a sitting duck’

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja and EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

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In a dramatic political earthquake, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, KSJI, former Deputy President of the 9th Senate and Obarisi of Urhoboland, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect, declaring he will not remain a “sitting duck” in a party that blocks his political ambitions.

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In a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of Orogun Ward 2, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, dated 22 May 2026, the senator explained that after reviewing recent developments within the APC in Delta State and consulting with his associates and supporters, it had become clear that “his political objectives and those of his constituents are better served outside the party.

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“I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria,” Omo-Agege said bluntly.

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The former Deputy Senate President also struck a gracious note, saying: “I thank the APC for the opportunity to serve as Deputy President of the 9th Senate. I wish the party well and have requested that my name be removed from all membership records, registers, and communication lists.”

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Senator Omo-Agege, through a statement signed by Sunday Areh, his Media Adviser, reaffirmed his core mission, stating that “his focus remains on delivering development and effective representation for Delta Central, Delta State, and Nigeria.”

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He added that he will seek to pursue these goals outside the APC.

Political analysts are already predicting a major realignment ahead of the 2027 elections, with speculation rife about which platform the influential Obarisi of Urhoboland will next embrace.

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Meanwhile, a group of northern leaders under the banner of the Arewa Elders Forum have rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses held nationwide about one week ago, describing the exercise as a “scandalization of democracy.”

In a statement issued under the name of APC Aqida Katsina, the leaders said the congresses were a disappointment to party members and a national disgrace to Nigerians at home and abroad.

The statement which was signed by Senator M.T. Liman, Alhaji Sada Ilu, Senator Sadiq Yar’adua and Dr. Usman Bugaje, cited reports of manipulation, breach of procedures, bullying, deception and violence across several states during the congresses.

The statement listed Zamfara, Imo, Katsina, Ekiti, Cross River, Kebbi, Oyo and Yobe as states where unimaginable but similar irregularities occurred and also alleged that many lives were lost while others were maimed in an exercise meant to elect party leaders, questioning the party’s commitment to change.

Focusing on Katsina State, the base of late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, the group alleged that nomination forms were not sold to many aspirants who wanted to contest the election. It said this exclusion had been a pattern since the party’s inception and continued without intervention from the national leadership.

The leaders noted that in Daura, only the Sarkin Yara ward appeared to have held elections, and even there, it was done by affirmation.

The group described the process as a move to mask what they called organised subterfuge, saying it was sad that free and fair elections could not be conducted after two decades of democracy.

The statement recalled earlier party activities in Katsina, including the 2014 registration exercise and congresses that ended in stalemate and said further that promises of consultations were reneged on, leading many members with decorum to distance themselves from the party.

According to the group, complaints sent to the APC national headquarters over the conduct in Katsina were ignored. It said the recent congresses confirmed fears that when democracy is taken over by people who have lost their conscience, the party is dragged into disrepute.

The northern leaders said the situation had implications beyond Katsina because of the state’s status as the former president’s home state. They argued that the country had looked up to Katsina to set a standard of decorum, but that expectation had not been met.

The group said it formed the APC Aqida group to push for integrity, equity and respect for due process within the party and stated that both the state and national leadership did not respond to their efforts to promote fairness and popular participation.

Concluding, the group condemned the congresses and urged the APC in Katsina to apologise and make amends. It called on the national headquarters to intervene, adding that it was considering leaving the party and asked supporters to remain patient while consultations on the next step continued.

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