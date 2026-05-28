26.5 C
Lagos
May 28, 2026
Trending now

APC primary: President Tinubu’s 10m votes well deserved, proof majority stand with…

WHO chief urges ceasefire in DRC to curtail Ebola outbreak

Fiscal reforms can unlock $1.43trn annual financing for Africa, AfDB says

Atiku to Tinubu: You’ve failed woefully on security

Children’s Day 2026: Expert urges strong family support, guidance for children

FCT residents decry rising cost of food items, say feeding becoming difficult

2026 Eid-el-Kabir : Sallah Festival Celebrations at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza…

Primaries: Gov’ship, Senatorial, Reps, State Assembly candidates emerge under Turaki-led PDP in…

Omo-Agege’s exit from APC inconsequential — Delta chieftain

LG autonomy: Lawyers decry slow implementation of S/Court judgment

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

APC primary: President Tinubu’s 10m votes well deserved, proof majority stand with him—-WOPU

by Editor080

UFOMBA UZUEGBU with Agency report

A coalition of labour leaders, professionals and artisans under the aegis of Working People United (WoPU), has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his landslide victory in the All Progressives Congress ( APC), presidential primaries, describing the outcome as a strong endorsement of his Renewed Hope Agenda, ahead of the general elections.
President Tinubu reportedly secured over 10.9 million votes in the primaries, to clinch the party’s presidential ticket,a development WoPU said reflected the confidence Nigerians have in his administration and leadership direction.
The movement also declared that it had flagged off nationwide mobilization across wards and local government areas, to ensure victory for the President in the forthcoming general elections, insisting that the”4+4 Renewed Hooe Vision”, must be sustained.
In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Prince Williams Eniredonana Akporeha said: “The votes of 10.9 million Nigerians cannot be an error ,they were earned through policies that prioritize the welfare, productivity and future of the people.”
The group noted that the administration’s interventions, including the Students Loan Scheme, support for small scale businesses and efforts amied at stabilizing the economy despite global challenges, had strengthened the President’s support base among artisans, farmers, transporters and professionals, nationwide.
WoPO further reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing its over 70 million. grassroot members across the country,to secure victory for the APC on the general elections.
“We are just not celebrating today,we preparing for tomorrow. THE “4+4 Renewed Hope Vision”,is a mission that must be completed and working people will lead the charge”, the statement added.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

NPF launches safe schools initiative in Osun

Editor

Plateau anti-human trafficking taskforce nabs 184 suspects 

Peter Anayo

Police rescue 18 children, dismantles trafficking syndicate, arrest 3 suspects in Anambra

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişholiganbetmeritbetmeritbetcasibomJojobet girişcasibomartemisbetJojobet GirişjojobetjojobetjojobetjojobetMadridbetMadridbetcasibomjojobet girişmeritkinggalabetjojobetromabetMarsbahis GüncelMarsbahis GirişMarsbahis Güncel GirişJojobet GirişCasibommatbetJojobetGrandPashaBet destekDeneme bonusu veren siteler 2026jojobet giriş