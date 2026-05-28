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2026 Eid-el-Kabir : Sallah Festival Celebrations at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah

by Peter Anayo0121

L-r… Mr Jubril Okoya: CEO, Simbiat Ajoke Forum. Alhaji Ahmed Abisoye Olanrewaju; Mr Subomi Okoya, his father, Chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies.Chief Rasaq Okoya: Baba Adinni of Lagos, Alhaji Sikiru Alabi – Macfoy, and others during Eid-el Kabir Sallah Festival celebration at Oluwanisola Prayer ground.on 27/5/2026 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R- L… Mrs Farida Okoya: CEO Eleganza Industrial City, Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya: her daughter, Olamide and others during the Eid-el Kabir Prayers.

L,- r… CEO. Simbiat Ajoke Forum. Alhaji Ahmed Abisoye Olanrewaju, Mr Subomi Okoya, his father, Chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies.Chief Rasaq Okoya: Baba Adinni of Lagos, Alhaji Sikiru Alabi-Macfoy, Alhaji Tiamiyu Onitiju and others during Eid-el Kabir Sallah Festival celebration at Oluwanisola Prayer ground.

Cross-section of Muslim Women with gifts praying, during Eid-el-Kabir Sallah festival.

L-r… Olamide, her parents, and Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies.Chief Rasaq Okoya: CEO Eleganza Industrial City, Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya, Chairman, Sagittarius Home & Properties, Lekki, Lagos, and Mr. Gbenga Obasa, during the Eid-el Kabir Prayers.

Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief Rasaq Okoya, his son, Mr Jubril Okoya, on behalf of his father, presented a gift to the Muslim worshippers at the Eid-el-Kabir Prayers.

Imam Marufudeen Akintola, at the slaughtering of Ram to make the festival during Eid-el Kabir Sallah Festival celebration at Oluwanisola Prayer ground.on 27/5/2026 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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