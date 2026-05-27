The lessons of Eid-el-Kabir

As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts across the world in marking the 2026 (1447A.H.) Eid-el-Kabir, it is imperative to highlight the lessons embedded in the spiritual exercise.

For clarity, Eid-el-Kabir which is also known as Eid al-Adha is at the centre of the timeless story of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael), in obedience to God’s command. It is a story of faith, trust, and complete submission to divine will.

But the festival is not merely about the slaughtering of animals; it is about the sacrifice of selfishness, greed, pride, and indifference. We strongly believe that the true essence of Eid lies not in what is killed, but in what is transformed within the human heart.

Dhul Hijjah is the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, renowned as one of the most sacred periods in Islam. It is the month of the Hajj pilgrimage and features key spiritual events, including the Day of Arafah and Eid-al-adha celebration.

According to the Holy Quoran, thereforeid-el-Kabir, or Eid al-Adha, stands as one of the most profound expressions of devotion in the Islamic faith. Celebrated annually on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, it is inextricably linked to the sacred journey of Hajj—the pilgrimage to Mecca—and commemorates the unwavering faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to God.

This festival is therefore, not merely a ritualistic observance; it embodies spiritual lessons, ethical imperatives, and deep social significance that resonate across centuries and cultures.

At the heart of Eid-el-Kabir lies the story of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, in obedience to God’s command—a supreme test of faith. This narrative emphasizes the core Islamic principle of Tawheed, or the oneness of God, and highlights the virtue of submitting to divine will without reservation. For Muslims, the ritual of sacrifice (Qurbani) during Eid is a symbolic act that renews this commitment to faith, reminding believers that true devotion requires both inner sincerity and tangible action.

However, the act of sacrifice is deeply personal, yet it carries communal dimensions. By sharing the meat with family members, neighbours, and the less fortunate in society, worshippers manifest the belief that faith is not solitary but intertwined with social responsibility and ethical conduct.

Ahead of the commencement of this year’s festival, the Saudi Arabia Supreme Court has announced that Standing at Mountain Arafat, which marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, will take place on Tuesday, May 26 and Eid-el-Kabir celebration will hold the following day, Wednesday May 27.

According to a statement by the court, the Crescent Sighting Department of the Supreme Court “reached the decision after reviewing testimonies submitted by witnesses regarding the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent.” It’s further prayed for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for the services rendered to pilgrims visiting the holy sites.

Similarly, in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, also declared Monday, May 18, as the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

The announcement marked the beginning of one of the most significant periods in the Islamic calendar, during which millions of Muslims across the world perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage and prepare for Eid-al-adha celebrations.

And given the historical background of Eid-el-Kabir, we firmly believe Nigerian Muslims should take a cue from Ibrahim’s unwavering faith. Sacrifice, in every meaningful sense, is difficult. It demands restraint, patience, and sincerity. By commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience, Muslims are reminded that faith is not merely professed through words but demonstrated through action, sacrifice, and integrity. These lessons extend far beyond religion; they speak to leadership, citizenship, and personal character.

Currently in Nigeria where materialism increasingly defines success, Eid-el-Kabir offers a powerful counter-message. It reminds society that the value of life is not measured by the amount of wealth or possessions, but by compassion, generosity, and moral responsibility.

Therefore, we remind our Muslims, especially those who will be slaughtering animals of the Qur’an 22:37, “Their meat will not reach Allah, nor will their blood, but what reaches Him is piety from you. Thus have We subjected them to you that you may glorify Allah for what He has guided you to. And give good tidings to the doers of good.” Specifically, this verse teaches the faithful that God is not in need of the physical meat or blood of the sacrifice. What matters is sincerity, obedience, taqwa (fear and consciousness of Allah), and devotion behind the act which was the ultimate deed of Prophet Ibrahim.

Besides, the distribution of sacrificial meat to the poor and vulnerable symbolizes an economic and social philosophy often missing in modern societies: that prosperity has meaning only when it is shared.

More importantly, Eid-el-Kabir teaches discipline and gratitude. The humanitarian relevance of Eid is equally striking. Across the world, charitable organizations use today’s occasion to feed displaced families, refugees, and communities struggling with poverty. In this way, the festival becomes more than a religious celebration—it becomes a global expression of solidarity and mercy.

In other words celebrants should reach out to millions of citizens quartered in various Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps in parts of the country through the distribution of food, meat and clothings in order to better their living conditions. Also, rejoicing with family members, friends and associates should serve as a springboard for the cautious minds.

Furthermore, the festival also reinforces the importance of community. In an era marked by social isolation, political divisions, and economic hardship, Eid becomes a unifying force where both the rich and poor stand side by side in prayer. Families separated by distance reconnect. Neighbours exchange food and goodwill. These simple acts carry extraordinary significance because they restore a sense of collective humanity that many societies desperately need.

Nevertheless, many streets come alive with excitement, homes are filled with laughter, and families reunite over shared meals. Yet beneath the colourful clothing, festive prayers, and celebratory atmosphere lies a deeper message—that speaks not only to Muslims, but to humanity as a whole.

However, the deeper challenge of Eid-el-Kabir is whether its lessons survive beyond the holiday itself. It is easy to celebrate for a day, but difficult to live a life defined by sacrifice, humility, and generosity. The real success of Eid should therefore be measured not by the size of the ram slaughtered or the grandeur of the feast, but by the willingness to uplift others long after the festivities have ended.

In its genuine form, Eid-el-Kabir is a moral reminder to humanity that societies flourish when compassion outweighs selfishness, when faith inspires service, and when sacrifice is embraced not as loss, but as a pathway to spiritual and social renewal.

It is on record that while demonstrating the practice of Eid-el-Kabir, the Prophet encouraged Muslims to eat from the sacrifice, give to relatives and neighbours and especially feed the poor irrespective of religion. A common practice taught by scholars from the Sunnah is to divide the meat into: one part for your family; one part for relatives and friends and one part for the poor and needy. Although this exact division is not obligatory, it reflects the Prophet’s spirit of generosity and community care.

Eid-el-Kabir is also a festival that strengthens communal bonds. Families and communities come together in collective prayer (Salat al-Eid), feasting, and charity. The ritual of Qurbani, in which animals such as sheep, goats, or cows are sacrificed, is not an end in itself but a means to serve the broader community. According to the tradition of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the meat is divided into three parts: one-third for the family, one-third for friends and relatives, and one-third for the needy. This deliberate act of sharing fosters empathy, compassion, and social solidarity, reminding believers that wealth and privilege carry a responsibility toward the less fortunate.

Moreover, the communal prayers and gatherings create a sense of unity that transcends social, ethnic, and economic divisions. In a world often defined by individualism and fragmentation, the festival serves as a reminder that collective faith and shared humanity are foundational to societal harmony.

While the religious essence of Eid-el-Kabir is universal, the festival also reflects the rich diversity of Islamic cultures around the world. In West Africa, North Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and beyond, celebratory practices include special meals, traditional clothing, music, and rituals unique to each community. These cultural expressions reinforce identity and continuity, creating a shared memory that connects generations.

In contemporary times, the ethical dimension of Eid-el-Kabir extends to global humanitarian concerns. Many Muslims use Qurbani as an opportunity to donate meat to communities affected by poverty, conflict, or disaster. Organizations worldwide coordinate the distribution of sacrificial meat to vulnerable populations, embodying the principle that faith should inspire concrete acts of kindness. In this sense, Eid-el-Kabir becomes not just a personal religious observance but a moral imperative to alleviate suffering and promote social justice.

In civilized climes dominated by fast-paced living and technological distractions, the timeless lessons of Eid-el-Kabir remain strikingly relevant. It is a call to pause, reflect, and recommit to values that transcend materialism: faith, gratitude, sacrifice, and service to humanity. It challenges individuals to examine their own lives, prioritizing ethical responsibility over personal gain and empathy over indifference.

Eid-el-Kabir is more than a festival; it is a profound spiritual and social institution that unites faith, family, and community. Rooted in the story of Prophet Ibrahim, it teaches lessons of obedience, trust, and sacrifice while emphasizing the ethical imperative of sharing and caring for others. Across cultures and continents, the festival fosters unity, compassion, and joy, reminding humanity of the deeper values that sustain societies.

We, therefore, challenge our Muslims to imbibe timeless values of faith, generosity, collective responsibility, the spirit of oneness, morality, sacrifice and pray fervently for divine intervention for speedy resolution of Nigeria’s economic crisis as well as existential security challenges to restore lasting peace in our father land.

For a better society

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