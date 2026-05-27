Property owners raise alarm over continued sale of lands in Rivers Estate despite legal battle

Property owners have raised fresh concerns over the continued sale of lands within Victoria Creek Gardens Estate along the Port Harcourt Airport Road axis in Ikwerre Government Area of Rivers State.

The alarm over sale arose since the said Estate is still the subject of a police investigation into the ownership and alleged forceful takeover of the land.

The complainants say they are alarmed that promotional materials and online advertisements linked to the estate continue to circulate, offering plots for sale and promoting investment opportunities, even while the matter remains under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

According to them, the continued marketing of the estate risks misleading unsuspecting members of the public into purchasing land that is still subject to dispute and unresolved legal claims.

One of the affected property owners, Hon. Dr. Chris, said he was disturbed that sales promotions have not stopped despite repeated petitions to security agencies over alleged demolitions and encroachment on his property.

He alleged that advertising efforts linked to the estate have persisted both online and through investment-focused events, even after police intervention in the dispute.

He warned that such actions could expose buyers to prolonged legal battles and financial losses if the ownership status is not resolved.

The complainants said they expected all commercial activities relating to the estate to be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, arguing that continued promotion undermines the integrity of the process and the authority of law enforcement.

They further claimed that the estate’s branding and marketing activities continue to present Victoria Creek Gardens as open for investment, despite what they described as an active dispute involving allegations of demolition, trespass, and land racketeering.

The alleged principal figure in the controversy, Michael Amadi-Orwu, has previously been accused by complainants of overseeing the disputed transactions and development activities.

It was disclosed that Amadi-Orwu had earlier been detained by police in connection with related allegations before being granted bail pending further investigation.

The property owners are now calling on the police to take firm action to halt all ongoing sales and advertisements linked to the estate until investigations are concluded and ownership is legally determined.

They also urged members of the public to disregard promotional content associated with the estate for now, stressing that any purchase made during the investigation period could become subject of litigation.

As at press time, police authorities had not issued an updated statement regarding the continued advertising and alleged sales, even as concerns mount among affected landowners over the status of the disputed property.

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