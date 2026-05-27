Over 1.5m pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat as Hajj reaches climax

.Zulum donates 1,725 rams to Borno pilgrims

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri with Agency report

Not less than 1.5million pilgrims prayed on Mount Arafat on Tuesday at the climax of the hajj pilgrimage, as the desert sun sent temperatures soaring towards 40C.

From daybreak, thousands of white-robed worshippers recited Quranic verses on the 70-metre (230 feet) rocky hill near Mecca, where the Prophet Mohammad is believed to have delivered his last sermon.

More than 1.5 million people have joined the hajj this year despite the shadow of war across the Middle East created by the US and Israeli war with Iran.

During the fighting, Tehran retaliated with waves of drone and ballistic missile strikes, hitting major infrastructure and energy installations across the Gulf, including in Saudi Arabia.

More than 30,000 Iranians have made the journey, about a third of the 86,000 originally expected. Iran’s IRNA state news agency said the “wartime situation” explained the drop.

Despite the war, Saudi officials said over the weekend that more pilgrims had travelled from abroad this year than in 2025.

The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means to do so.

With temperatures hitting 44 degrees in Mecca in recent days, Saudi authorities have urged pilgrims to drink plenty of water and protect themselves from the sun during the mostly outdoor rituals, which can take five days or more to complete.

Since men are prohibited from wearing hats, many carry umbrellas to try to keep the blistering sun at bay.

After Mount Arafat, pilgrims will spend the night in Muzdalifah, where they will collect pebbles for the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina, starting on Wednesday.

The hajj is said to follow the path of the Prophet Mohammad’s final pilgrimage, about 1,400 years ago.

It has long been an important source of legitimacy for the Al Saud dynasty, whose monarch has the title “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques”, in Mecca and Medina.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has approved the provision of Hadaya (sacrificial rams) for 1,725 indigent pilgrims from the state currently performing the 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The Hadaya, an Islamic ritual involving the sacrificial slaughter of a ram (or equivalent livestock), is a mandatory act for pilgrims performing Hajj al-Tamattu (the most common form of Hajj for non-residents) or Hajj al-Qiran.

Hadaya is a sacred act of worship that commemorates the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and completes key rites of the Hajj exercise.

Beyond its spiritual symbolism, the sacrifice serves as an expiation for certain rites and a means of feeding the poor, with the meat distributed to needy pilgrims and residents of the holy cities.

Each ram (or equivalent livestock) will be slaughtered on the days of Tashreeq (10th–12th of Dhul Hijjah) in accordance with Shariah guidelines.

In addition to the Hadaya, Zulum has also provided free Ihram garments for male pilgrims, the two-piece white seamless cloth symbolising equality and purity and khimar (head coverings) for female pilgrims.

The governor equally paid hotel differentials to secure more conducive and comfortable accommodation for the Borno contingent in Makkah.

Zulum has consistently approved funds for the purchase of Hadaya for Borno pilgrims over several Hajj seasons, ensuring that no registered indigent pilgrim is left unable to complete their religious duties.

The Governor equally charged the pilgrims to intensify prayers for peace and prosperity in Borno and the country at large.

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