Ortom, 41 others scale Wike-led PDP’S C’ttee for presidential primary

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, is to lead the 42-man committee that conducted the Presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held on Tuesday across the country.

This was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Mohammed Jagunda.

The committee is made up of five members and 36 state coordinators, including Samuel Ortom (Chairman), Hajia Hassana Dikko, Mrs. Helen Taiwo Adebakin, Chief Maxwell Okudoh, and Mrs. Inime Aguma.

The state coordinators are Mustapha Obama (FCT), Amah Abraham (Abia), Moris Vonobolki (Adamawa), Ibanga Akpan Brownson (Akwa Ibom), Barr. Aloysius C. Uba, Hon. Adamu Usman Ahmed, Hon. George Turnah, Sen. Abba Moro, Abba Gana Ibrahim Baba, Archibong Jarvis Arthur, Peter Mrakpor (SAN) and Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi.

The list also includes Chief Dan Orbih, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, Ray Nnaji, Sen. Ibrahim Dankwambo, and Jones Onyeriri.

Mustapha Sule Lamido, Magaji Ahmed Jarma, Dr. Gambo Bello Bichi, Sen. Lado Yakubu Katsina, Alhaji Usman Suru Kebbi, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and Musa Abdullahi Kwara.

The rest are Adedeji Doherty, David E. Ombugada, Sen. Zainab Kure, Ladi Adebutu, Olaniyi Ogungbuji, Odeyemi M. Oladiran, Kazeem Gbolarumi, Johnbull Shekarau Plateau, Kingsley Chukwu, Hayatu Tafida, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, Yusuf A. Mallushe, and Ibrahim Shehu Gusau.

The statement said that “while the State Coordinators are expected to supervise the conduct of the exercise in their respective states, the final collation, announcement of results from across the states, and affirmation will be held on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, at the NEC Hall, Wadata Plaza, PDP National Headquarters, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, by 3:00 pm.”

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