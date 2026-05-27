Nigeria’s mining sector takes centre stage as SOMEA 2026 celebrates shift beyond oil

In a powerful signal of Nigeria’s accelerating economic diversification, the inaugural Solid Minerals Excellence Awards (SOMEA 2026) has spotlighted the rising stars of the nation’s non-oil mining industry, honouring companies and individuals driving sustainable growth in a sector long overshadowed by petroleum.

Held two weeks ago at the Abuja Continental Hotel, the high-profile event, organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, brought together investors, regulators, community leaders, and industry operators to celebrate excellence in a sector the government now positions as a critical pillar of national prosperity.

The awards come as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration intensifies efforts to reduce oil dependence and unlock the vast potential of Nigeria’s solid minerals.

Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, who strongly endorsed the initiative, declared: “Our past is a story already told, our future shall be written in gold.”

Emphasis on Sustainability and Local Impact

Unlike traditional industry events that focus primarily on production volumes, SOMEA 2026 placed heavy emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, occupational health and safety, local content, and community development — marking a significant shift in how mining success is measured in Nigeria.

Professor Olatunji Akinade, Chairman of the SOMEA 2026 Jury, explained that winners were selected through a rigorous, transparent process using the Quadruple Helix Model, drawing evaluators from industry, government, academia, and civil society.

“This recognition is a platform,” he said. “I encourage winners to leverage it to strengthen partnerships, attract investment, and drive further growth.”

Dr. Oladuni Owo, President of SOMEA, reinforced the awards’ alignment with national goals: “The Nigerian Solid Minerals industry stands at the center of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.”

Top Winners

Segilola Resources Operating Ltd emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, carting home multiple awards including Gold Mining Company of the Year, Outstanding Gold Producer of the Year, and CDA Company of the Year.

Other major category winners include:

Mining & Processing Company of the Year – Lithium: Avatar New Energy Materials Co. Ltd

Mining & Processing Company of the Year – Coal: Mosra Energy

Mining & Processing Company of the Year – Barite: RIMCO Nigeria Ltd

Mining & Processing Company of the Year – Limestone/Cement: BUA Cement Plc

Mining Company of the Year – Lead Zinc: Multiverse Mining & Exploration Plc

Mining Company of the Year – Iron Ore: African Industries Ltd

Most Innovative Mining Company: African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd

Artisanal and Small-scale Mining (ASM) operators were also prominently recognised, with Mrs. Nere Emiko (MD/CEO, Kian Smith Mine Ltd) named ASM Outstanding Woman of the Year, and Korokpa Taimako Crushing and Processing Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited winning ASM Enterprise of the Year.

The Isashi/Ibeshe Community in Ikorodu, Lagos State, received the Responsible Mining Host Community of the Year Award, underscoring the growing importance of community-company relations.

Broader Significance

The event, supported by major sponsors including dGold, Kursi Group, and several leading mining firms, is already generating momentum in boardrooms and regulatory circles. Observers see it as a strategic move to boost investor confidence in Nigeria’s mining sector, which has historically struggled with issues of transparency, illegal mining, and environmental concerns.

By shining a light on both large-scale operators and grassroots miners — including women leaders — SOMEA 2026 has positioned human capital, responsible practices, and inclusive growth as the new benchmarks for success in Nigeria’s emerging minerals economy.

As conversations from the awards continue to shape policy and investment decisions, one message is clear: Nigeria is serious about writing its next economic chapter in minerals rather than oil.

For a better society

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