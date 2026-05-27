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Health

Marwa visits injured NDLEA officers in hospital, assures them of justice, full support

by Peter Anayo0121

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) on a visit to two officers of the Agency receiving treatment at the National Hospital Abuja on Monday 25th May 2025, following severe injuries sustained in a mob attack on them during a raid of drug joints in Dawaki area of FCT Abuja.

 

 

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has paid a get-well visit to two gallant officers of the Agency currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Abuja.

The officers: Ayegh Dooyun Zachariah and Shehu Jamil Ibrahim, sustained severe injuries following a violent mob attack on them during a raid on a notorious drug joint in the Dawaki area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Friday, 15th May 2026.

During his visit to their bedsides on Monday, 25th May, Marwa sympathized with the injured officers and extended the support of the entire NDLEA management. He assured them that the Agency will take full responsibility for their welfare, ensuring they receive the highest standard of medical care until they are fully recovered and back on their feet.

“The Agency will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible for this cowardly attack are arrested and brought to justice. An attack on our officers is an attack on the state, and it will not go unpunished,” Marwa stated while assuring the officers that they will get justice.

He commended the duo for their exceptional bravery, unalloyed commitment to duty, and outstanding professionalism displayed during the high-risk Dawaki operation. He emphasized that their sacrifices in the ongoing fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking remain invaluable to the nation.

To further motivate the officers and recognize their heroism, the NDLEA boss’ visit was backed by the immediate roll-out of incentives, including the presentation of official Letters of Commendation personally signed by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, alongside other support packages to aid their swift recovery.

He also praised the Agency’s medical team and their counterparts at the National Hospital for their prompt response and proper care that have since stabilised the injured officers.

Marwa assured the public that the NDLEA remains resolute in its mission to dismantle drug cartels and sanitize communities across the country, undeterred by violent resistance from criminal elements according to a statement by Femi Babafemi Director, Media & Advocacy NDLEA.

 

 

For a better society

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