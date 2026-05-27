Market leaders demand political inclusion ahead 2027 elections — Iyaloja General

The Iyaloja General, Folashade Tinubu Ojo, has declared that market men and women across the state are fully prepared to participate in the 2027 general elections, while also demanding greater political inclusion and representation in government.

Speaking during a press session held at her residence in Alausa ahead of the Sallah celebration, the market leader said traders across the leaders are already mobilising for the electoral process through voter registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

She noted that market leaders take elections seriously and would actively support candidates who represent their interests.

According to her, the market community has already endorsed some candidates for elective positions, particularly individuals they believe have consistently supported traders and market associations.

She specifically mentioned Mushin politicians whom market leaders are backing for the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Iyaloja General said the candidates earned the support of traders through years of service and responsiveness to issues affecting markets.

She also alleged that attempts were made to disrupt one of the recent political processes after certain contenders realised they were losing, insisting that the mandate of the traders’ preferred candidate must be protected.

While reaffirming loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC), she stressed that market leaders expect inclusion in governance, especially through appointments and empowerment programmes.

“In Agege, we need our slots. We need to be carried along. We don’t want a situation where only political leaders and their families benefit while the real traders are ignored,” she said.

The market leader further urged political office holders and candidates seeking support from traders to engage directly with market associations and ensure that empowerment initiatives genuinely reach grassroots traders.

She maintained that traders remain committed to supporting the party’s candidates in future elections but warned against marginalisation of market women and men who play key roles during campaigns and elections.

She also commended President Bola Tinubu, saying his administration had initiated empowerment programmes, but added that more attention should be given directly to market people.

The press session, which coincided with preparations for the Salah celebration, also served as the regular Tuesday meeting of market leaders to discuss issues affecting traders and markets across Lagos State and Nigeria.

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