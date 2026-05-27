Inclusive Children’s Day Celebration 2026 brings Joy to Orphanage Homes in Kaduna

PAUL ADUNWOKE

Children’s Day Celebration 2026″ for orphanage homes across the state.

The impactful event brought together children living with sickle cell disorder, hearing-impaired children, orphans, and out-of-school children in an atmosphere filled with love, care, inclusion, and celebration. The program aimed to remind every child that they are valued, supported, and deserving of happiness regardless of their background or challenges.

The celebration featured exciting activities, including party packs and refreshments, fun games and entertainment, inspirational sessions, photography sessions, memorable experiences, and special gifts distributed to the children. Volunteers, caregivers, partners, and well-wishers also joined in creating a warm and unforgettable experience for the children.

Speaking during the event, the Founder, Jamila Thompson Abdulkadri, emphasized the urgent need for more supportive programs and sustainable interventions for underserved children in society. She stressed that every child deserves equal opportunities, quality care, education, protection, and an enabling environment to thrive.

According to her, initiatives such as the Inclusive Children’s Day Celebration help restore hope, confidence, and a sense of belonging among vulnerable children while encouraging society to show greater compassion and responsibility toward them.

Parents, guardians, and community members expressed appreciation to the organizers and partners for their commitment to impacting lives and creating joyful memories for the children. The event ended on a high note with smiles, dancing, group photographs, and heartfelt moments shared among the children and attendees.

The successful celebration once again highlighted the dedication of Orphanage Care and Support Foundation and Help Vulnerable Children Aid Foundation toward promoting inclusion, child welfare, and humanitarian support for vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

For a better society

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