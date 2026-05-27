Heirs Insurance Group stakes N11.5m prize money on competition for students, teachers

Heirs Insurance Group, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, has opened applications for the fifth edition of its annual Essay Championship, targeted at Junior Secondary School students nationwide. The initiative aims to drive insurance and financial literacy at an early age and to ensure proper insurance education among educators.

This year’s edition features N11.5 million prizes for winning students, teachers, and schools, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to driving insurance awareness at an early stage.

The winning student will receive a N5 million scholarship along with a N1 million education grant for their school. The first and second runners-up will receive N3 million and N1 million scholarships, respectively. In addition, insurance-focused themes and quizzes have been embedded into the application process for students, ensuring early engagement with the concept of insurance.

Students are invited to submit original essays of no more than 500 words on the topic “The Power of Insurance in Creating Safer and More Secure Societies.” Submissions is to run from May 27 until July 8, 2026, via the official portal at www.heirsinsurancegroup.com/essay.

All entries will be evaluated by renowned academics, with Deloitte & Touche providing independent quality assurance to guarantee transparency and fairness in the selection process.

In addition, the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize continues in the 2026 edition, honouring teachers who actively promote insurance education in schools and communities. Recently introduced, the teachers’ prize was designed to recognise and reward educators for their efforts in advancing insurance awareness.

For the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize (TIAP), the top teacher will receive a ₦1 million cash prize, with an additional ₦500,000 grant awarded to their school. To qualify, teachers must implement an insurance awareness project and provide evidence of their initiative and its impact by submitting their projects on the essay championship portal.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance.