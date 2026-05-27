30.8 C
Lagos
May 27, 2026
Trending now

Nigeria’s mining sector takes centre stage as SOMEA 2026 celebrates shift beyond…

Dr. Owo Pitches Africa as Global Pipeline Investment Hotspot at Berlin conference

Discovery Health Global Health Solutions commits to Nigeria, strengthens partnership with Leadway…

Heirs Insurance Group stakes N11.5m prize money on competition for students, teachers

Children’s Day 2026: FG restates commitment to Child rights, inclusive Education

COFFHA investiture to spotlight Women’s leadership in tackling poverty, vulnerability

CIIN holds insurance awareness weeks with school outreach programme

Inclusive Children’s Day Celebration 2026 brings Joy to Orphanage Homes in Kaduna

Tinubu @ 3: How REA’s mini-grid solutions are driving Nigeria’s $1tn economy…

Gabriel Ogbechie @ 60: The Energy icon building Nigeria’s downstream future

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Dr. Owo Pitches Africa as Global Pipeline Investment Hotspot at Berlin conference

by Peter Anayo098

The CEO of Blackgold Energy Authorities and Founder of Women in Energy Oil & Gas (WEOG), Dr. Oladunni Owo, has placed Africa firmly on the global pipeline industry map, unveiling an ambitious 10-year roadmap to develop 40,000 kilometres of new and rehabilitated pipelines across the continent.

Speaking at the prestigious 21st Pipeline Technology Conference (PTC) in Berlin, Dr. Owo delivered a high-impact presentation on the “World Pipeline Outlook” panel before over 1,200 industry leaders, regulators, and investors from 50 countries.

Africa, she declared, is no longer just a resource-rich continent but an investment-ready market with massive potential for pipeline infrastructure development and technical partnerships.

Bold 10-Year African Pipeline Vision
Dr. Owo outlined a comprehensive strategy covering all five African regions, focusing on priority projects, investment needs, and capacity building. She identified three critical pillars for the next decade: integrity management of aging infrastructure, deployment of smart digital monitoring technologies, and enhanced regional interconnectivity through cross-border pipelines.

“Africa’s pipeline infrastructure deficit is our greatest energy bottleneck and our greatest opportunity,” Dr. Owo told the conference.
“We need 40,000 km of new and rehabilitated pipelines across gas, crude, and product lines to unlock industrialisation and regional trade.”

With over 600 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and rising domestic and regional demand, she positioned Africa as a future hub for gas transmission and export infrastructure.
The Nigerian energy leader was emphatic that the continent is not seeking aid but bankable investment and technical collaboration.

“We are not asking for aid. We are inviting investment and technical partnerships. Africa has the reserves, the demand, and the policy will. What we need now is capital, technology transfer, and execution capacity.”
Landmark Call: Bring Pipeline Technology Conference to Africa.

In one of the most notable moments of the conference, Dr. Owo issued a strong call for the Pipeline Technology Conference to be hosted in Africa for the first time in 2027.

“Africa cannot only be discussed at global tables. We must host the conversation on our soil,” she said.
“Let us convene the first Pipeline Technology Conference Africa in 2027. It is time for African engineers, operators, and investors to lead the technical dialogue on solutions built for our context.”
The proposal reportedly received strong interest from delegates.

Dr. Owo stressed that sustainable pipeline development must go beyond physical infrastructure to include skilled local workforce development, data-driven maintenance, and gender-inclusive practices — areas where her organisation WEOG has been active.

“Fixing Africa’s pipeline gaps requires more than steel in the ground. It requires skilled people, data-driven maintenance, and partnerships that transfer knowledge. That is how we build systems that last 30 years, not 3,” she stated.

Dr. Oladunni Owo is a prominent voice in Africa’s energy sector, known for her advocacy on energy policy, infrastructure development, local content, and women’s leadership in the oil and gas industry.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Traditional wedding (Igba Nkwu) Nnedinma Adaora Obi ,Chuba Babatunde Adaetu held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Ohanaeze Celebrates Mrs Azuka Mbata: A pillar of strength , devotion to Igbo cause

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişholiganbetjojobetmeritbetzirvebetMeritbet girişcasibomkavbetJojobet GirişjojobetjojobetjojobetjojobetMadridbetMadridbetcasibomsuperbet girişmeritkinggalabetjojobetromabetholiganbet girişMarsbahis GüncelMarsbahis GirişMarsbahis Güncel GirişJojobet GirişCasibomkavbet