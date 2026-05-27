Dr. Owo Pitches Africa as Global Pipeline Investment Hotspot at Berlin conference

The CEO of Blackgold Energy Authorities and Founder of Women in Energy Oil & Gas (WEOG), Dr. Oladunni Owo, has placed Africa firmly on the global pipeline industry map, unveiling an ambitious 10-year roadmap to develop 40,000 kilometres of new and rehabilitated pipelines across the continent.

Speaking at the prestigious 21st Pipeline Technology Conference (PTC) in Berlin, Dr. Owo delivered a high-impact presentation on the “World Pipeline Outlook” panel before over 1,200 industry leaders, regulators, and investors from 50 countries.

Africa, she declared, is no longer just a resource-rich continent but an investment-ready market with massive potential for pipeline infrastructure development and technical partnerships.

Bold 10-Year African Pipeline Vision

Dr. Owo outlined a comprehensive strategy covering all five African regions, focusing on priority projects, investment needs, and capacity building. She identified three critical pillars for the next decade: integrity management of aging infrastructure, deployment of smart digital monitoring technologies, and enhanced regional interconnectivity through cross-border pipelines.

“Africa’s pipeline infrastructure deficit is our greatest energy bottleneck and our greatest opportunity,” Dr. Owo told the conference.

“We need 40,000 km of new and rehabilitated pipelines across gas, crude, and product lines to unlock industrialisation and regional trade.”

With over 600 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and rising domestic and regional demand, she positioned Africa as a future hub for gas transmission and export infrastructure.

The Nigerian energy leader was emphatic that the continent is not seeking aid but bankable investment and technical collaboration.

“We are not asking for aid. We are inviting investment and technical partnerships. Africa has the reserves, the demand, and the policy will. What we need now is capital, technology transfer, and execution capacity.”

Landmark Call: Bring Pipeline Technology Conference to Africa.

In one of the most notable moments of the conference, Dr. Owo issued a strong call for the Pipeline Technology Conference to be hosted in Africa for the first time in 2027.

“Africa cannot only be discussed at global tables. We must host the conversation on our soil,” she said.

“Let us convene the first Pipeline Technology Conference Africa in 2027. It is time for African engineers, operators, and investors to lead the technical dialogue on solutions built for our context.”

The proposal reportedly received strong interest from delegates.

Dr. Owo stressed that sustainable pipeline development must go beyond physical infrastructure to include skilled local workforce development, data-driven maintenance, and gender-inclusive practices — areas where her organisation WEOG has been active.

“Fixing Africa’s pipeline gaps requires more than steel in the ground. It requires skilled people, data-driven maintenance, and partnerships that transfer knowledge. That is how we build systems that last 30 years, not 3,” she stated.

Dr. Oladunni Owo is a prominent voice in Africa’s energy sector, known for her advocacy on energy policy, infrastructure development, local content, and women’s leadership in the oil and gas industry.

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