COFFHA investiture to spotlight Women’s leadership in tackling poverty, vulnerability

As the Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA) prepares for the investiture of its new president on June 14, the women-led non-governmental organisation is positioning itself to deepen its impact on Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations, particularly women, widows, and children.

Co-founder and Board of Trustees Chairman, Carolyn Akum Ufere, who spoke at a press conference ahead of the event, highlighted COFFHA’s 33-year legacy of service and its strengthened capacity following the granting of Special Consultative Status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council in July 2021.

“COFFHA was founded in 1991 and formally incorporated in 1993 by accomplished women who have distinguished themselves in their fields,” Ufere said. “Our core mission remains serving the most vulnerable using our collective strength to create lasting impact at the grassroots.”

The organisation’s track record includes significant interventions in healthcare and empowerment across Lagos, Anambra, Abuja, Asaba, and other states. Key projects include the building and equipping of the COFFHA Emergency Centre at Isolo General Hospital, refurbishment of a 16-bed female ward at Apapa Health Centre, donation of a kidney dialysis machine to Gbagada General Hospital, and renovation of the Children’s Ward at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

COFFHA has also supported widows, provided relief materials to orphanages and destitute homes, offset medical bills for indigent patients — including a six-year-old cancer patient at LUTH — and partnered with Google to train about 100 women in digital skills.

Mrs. Augustina Igbokwe, the president-elect, used the platform to unveil a bold three-point agenda that will define her leadership.

Her top priority is the completion and activation of a 300-capacity Skill Acquisition Centre in Okun-Ajah, Lekki, aimed at equipping widows, young women, and underserved youth with practical skills for self-reliance and decent work.

“Economic empowerment remains the fastest route out of poverty,” Igbokwe said.

The second focus is scaling up health and medical outreach programmes, with intensified hospital visits, bill settlements for indigent women and children, and community medical outreaches.

“Health is the foundation of any meaningful life,” she emphasised.

Thirdly, Igbokwe pledged to deepen advocacy for gender equality and girl-child protection, leveraging COFFHA’s UN ECOSOC status to align more strategically with Sustainable Development Goals 1, 3, 5, and 8, and amplify the voices of the voiceless.

She aims to expand the organisation’s reach beyond Lagos and Abuja to more states, build structured task teams, forge stronger corporate and government partnerships, and use digital platforms to tell COFFHA’s story more effectively.

“Our goal is not just to raise funds, but to raise a movement of people who believe that service to humanity is the highest calling,” Igbokwe declared. “Together, we will take COFFHA to every state where women and children are waiting for hope.”

Chairman of the Investiture Planning Committee, Mrs. Christy Ray-Okoye, assured stakeholders of a well-organised, dignified event befitting the organisation’s reputation. She said committees are working with clear timelines and regular coordination meetings to ensure seamless execution.

Publicity Chairman, Mrs. Uche Obi, disclosed that a robust media campaign is underway to highlight COFFHA’s achievements and build greater public awareness. Post-event activities will include a photo gallery, highlight video, and appreciation messages to partners.

COFFHA’s investiture comes at a time when targeted interventions for women and vulnerable groups are critical amid ongoing economic challenges. The June 14 ceremony in Lagos is expected to celebrate the organisation’s past achievements while signalling a renewed push to expand its humanitarian footprint across Nigeria.

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