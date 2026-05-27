Children’s Day 2026: FG restates commitment to Child rights, inclusive Education

…As voices of Nigerian Youths take center stage

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, has reaffirmed his firm commitment to defending the rights and wellbeing of every Nigerian child.

In particular, the Minister also pledged to advance policies and programs that promote inclusive education, safe learning spaces, equal opportunity, and a brighter, more hopeful future for all children nationwide.

Dr. Alausa, who made this commitment as he mark Children’s Day 2026 alongside Nigerian children, restated the Federal Government’s pledge to raise, safeguard, and empower every child through accessible and high-quality education. At the Federal Ministry of Education Headquarters in Abuja, as he welcomed young disability rights advocate and actress Dera Osadebe as a special guest for the occasion.

To commemorate the day, the Ministry gathered pupils from various schools and regions across Nigeria for a symbolic gathering. The event was designed to elevate the voices of Nigerian children and reinforce the country’s resolve toward inclusive education and holistic child development.

Addressing attendees, Dr. Alausa said the celebration serves as a reminder that Nigeria bears a collective duty to secure the future of every child by consistently investing in education, health, and opportunity.

“Today is about celebrating the strength, creativity, and limitless potential of our children. Every Nigerian child deserves to feel seen, heard, encouraged, and supported to achieve their dreams regardless of background or circumstance,” he stated.

Dr. Alausa praised Dera Osadebe for her ongoing advocacy and expanding work to raise awareness, foster compassion, and promote inclusion for children living with disabilities and autism throughout Nigeria.

“Dera’s courage and passion reflect the resilience and brilliance that exist in millions of Nigerian children. Her voice continues to inspire important conversations around inclusion, empathy, and equal opportunity for every child,” he added.

The Minister highlighted that the Children’s Day program aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s, GCFR, Renewed Hope Agenda.That agenda places priority on child development, inclusive schooling, youth empowerment, and widening access to quality learning across Nigeria.

Dr. Alausa urged Nigerian children to keep believing in themselves, honing their talents, and making positive contributions to society.He reassured them that government remains committed to building supportive environments for learning and personal growth.

“Children are at the heart of our nation’s future, and we must continue to create opportunities that allow them to learn, grow, and succeed,” he said.

For a better society

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