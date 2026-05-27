Catholic Lay Leaders Position Digital Media as ‘New Continent’ for Evangelism at Lagos Seminar

L-R: Mr. Tony Agbugba, MC of the Event; Sr. Victoria Dyikuk (SHCJ), coordinator MCA Lagos Archidocese; Rev. Fr. Paul Ariole, Secretary to the Archbishop of Lagos; Dr. Peter Bamkole, Guest Speaker; Mrs. Rosario Osobase, Guest Speaker; Rev. Fr. Dr. Kingsley Ikechukwu Nze, Guest Speaker; Rev. Fr. Oscar John Obi, Director Lay Apostolate Centre; Mr. Ugonna Julius Ezeifedi, President Lagos Archdiocesan Laity Council at the recently concluded 2026 Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos’ Lay Leaders’ Spiritual/Pastoral Seminar, which took place at the Catholic Church of the Ascension Int’l Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

The catholic clergy and lay leaders of the Archdiocese of Lagos have positioned the digital world as the greatest mission field of the 21st century, challenging the Nigerian faithful — especially the youth — to boldly proclaim the Gospel online with authenticity and courage.

The charge was made at the 2026 Lay Leaders Spiritual/Pastoral Seminar held at the Catholic Church of Ascension, Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos, themed: “Faith and Citizenship: Building a Just and Compassionate Society.”

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Archdiocese, His Grace Most Reverend Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, who delivered the keynote address through his secretary, Rev. Fr. Paul Ariole, declared that genuine nationhood could only be achieved when citizens rooted their civic responsibilities firmly in faith, calling on Nigerians to move beyond religious profession into active, compassionate engagement with public life.

Rev. Fr. Oscar Obi, Director, Catholic Lay Apostolate Centre, giving his remarks at the 2026 Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos Lay Leaders’ Spiritual/ Pastoral Seminar.

Archbishop Martins, whose paper was titled “Faith and Citizenship: Building a Just and Compassionate Society,” argued that faith divorced from civic duty was hollow, and that a just Nigeria demanded believers who translated their convictions into ethical leadership, community service, and uncompromising resistance to corruption. He challenged religious Nigerians to stop hiding behind church and mosque walls while injustice festered in their communities, insisting that true worship was measured not in hymns sung but in lives transformed and systems challenged.

The Managing Director of Tenaris Nigeria, Mrs. Rosario Osobase, called on the Christian community to harness the power of digital media as a frontline instrument for spreading the gospel, describing it as an indispensable tool for modern evangelism. Presenting a paper titled “The Place of Digital Media in Evangelization in the Modern World,” Osobase drew from personal experiences to drive home her message.

The corporate executive, one of the most senior figures in Nigeria’s oil and gas services sector, argued that the rapid expansion of digital platforms had fundamentally altered how information was consumed — and that the church could not afford to be left behind. She urged believers to move beyond traditional outreach methods and embrace social media, podcasts, and online streaming as legitimate channels for sharing the Christian faith. She warned that failure to engage the digital space would cede it entirely to voices and values at odds with the gospel.

Cross section of the participants.

Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) Pan Atlantic University and seminar facilitator, Dr. Peter Bamkole, described social media and digital platforms as the “new continent” — a vast territory spanning nearly five billion people, more populated than any landmass on earth. Referencing Pope John Paul II’s description of digital media as the “first Areopagus of the modern age”. Drawing a parallel to St. Paul’s preaching to the Athenians at the ancient Areopagus (Acts 17:16-34), he identified the digital space as the ultimate modern-day cultural and intellectual meeting place and Pope Benedict XVI’s view of it as the biggest continent, Dr. Bamkole stressed that Christians were called not merely to observe this space but to inhabit it as witnesses.

“Pope Francis emphasises authentic communication — don’t lie about it. Be authentic in presenting, listening, and engaging with mercy and truth,” he said.

Dr. Bamkole noted that unlike the Apostle Paul, who endured shipwrecks and never reached Nigeria, modern believers could spread the Gospel globally from their phones without leaving home — at almost zero cost and with instantaneous reach. He placed strong emphasis on empowering young Catholics, recounting how a group of young people formed the “Young and Catholic” initiative, proudly displaying their Lenten ashes in selfies shared across continents, sparking conversations about faith.

He also highlighted accessible digital tools transforming faith life globally, including Word on Fire, founded by Archbishop Robert Barron, the Bible in a Year podcast by Fr. Mike Schmitz, and the locally developed My Catholic Hub app, which offers daily Mass readings, the Rosary, Divine Mercy prayers, and full Vatican resources on a smartphone.

In another presentation, Rev. Father Kingsley Ikechukwu Nze, addressing *”The Laity and Catholic Liturgy: Balancing Catholic Liturgy and Pentecostal Expression,” urged Catholic faithful not to deviate from Catholic doctrine when embracing Pentecostal expression, noting that maintaining the balance kept worshippers anchored within Catholic teaching.

Father Oscar John Obi added a stern note, urging Catholic leaders to stop bringing scandal to the Church by moving between congregations and contaminating Catholic doctrine. He stated that Archbishop Martins had already made his position clear — any leader unwilling to follow Catholic doctrine should vacate their leadership position and make room for those committed to serving within it.

The seminar closed with a unified call: Nigerian Catholics, equipped with smartphones and inspired by youthful creativity, were uniquely positioned to carry the Gospel further and faster than ever before.

For a better society

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