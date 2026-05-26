Samson Nnamani wins Enugu PDP Gov’ship primary

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Frontline governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Chief Samson Nnamani, has emerged winner of the party’s gubernatorial primary election held on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Nnamani secured a landslide victory after polling a total of 13,576 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Uche Nnaji, who garnered 768 votes in the keenly contested primary election conducted across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Declaring the result on behalf of the electoral committee, High Chief Wilson Okoye stated that having scored the highest number of valid votes cast, Chief Samson Chukwu Nnamani was duly returned as the PDP governorship candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Enugu State.

In his acceptance speech shortly after the declaration, Nnamani expressed gratitude to God, party delegates, leaders, and supporters for the overwhelming mandate given to him.

He described the victory as a collective triumph for the PDP and the people of Enugu State, assuring party faithful that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him.

The PDP governorship candidate also called on all members of the party to remain united ahead of the main governorship election, stressing that the time had come for all stakeholders to work together for the progress and development of Enugu State.

The primary election, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), witnessed the participation of delegates and party officials from the 17 LGAs, while security agencies maintained order throughout the exercise.

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