Quest Merchant Bank Strengthens Market Position as GCR Revises Outlook to Stable.

Quest Merchant Bank Limited has strengthened its market position following GCR Ratings’ affirmation of the Bank’s national scale issuer ratings of BBB(NG) and A3(NG), alongside an outlook revision to Stable from Rating Watch Negative.

The ratings action marks a significant milestone for Quest Merchant Bank following a transformative period for the institution, reflecting renewed confidence in the Bank’s financial strength, market positioning, liquidity profile and future growth trajectory.

According to GCR, the revised Stable Outlook is anchored on Quest Merchant Bank’s sound risk profile, improved capitalization and strong liquidity, alongside the successful transition of the Bank’s ownership structure following its acquisition by EverQuest LLP after the divestment by FBN Holdings.

The rating agency also highlighted the Bank’s strong presence within Nigeria’s merchant banking sector, where Quest Merchant Bank accounted for c.30% of the sub-sector’s total assets as of 31 December 2025, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s leading merchant banking institutions.

Further strengthening the Bank’s outlook was the successful completion of its ₦42.9 billion capital raise in March 2026 in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s revised minimum capital requirements. GCR noted that the capital injection is expected to further enhance the Bank’s capital adequacy position and support the next phase of business growth.

Quest Merchant Bank’s asset quality and liquidity profile also remained key strengths underpinning the ratings affirmation. The Bank maintained a NPL ratio of 3.2%, significantly below the broader banking industry average, while continuing to sustain strong liquidity metrics and resilient earnings performance.

GCR additionally recognised the strategic value of the Bank’s relationship with Custodian Investment Plc, noting the potential for expanded business opportunities, operational synergies and stronger profitability over time.

Commenting on the development, Afolabi Olorode, Ag. Managing Director/CEO, Quest Merchant Bank Limited, said:

“This outlook revision is a strong signal of confidence in the future of Quest Merchant Bank and the progress we have made in strengthening our organization over the last year.

“Beyond the ratings action itself, this recognition reflects the resilience of our business, the quality of our balance sheet, and the confidence our clients, partners and stakeholders continue to place in the Bank.

“We have emerged from a defining transition period stronger, well-capitalized and better positioned to capture the opportunities ahead. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions, creating long-term value and supporting economic growth across the sectors we serve.”

The Stable Outlook reflects GCR’s expectation that Quest Merchant Bank will continue to maintain sound asset quality, stable funding and strong liquidity metrics over the next 12 to 18 months, further reinforcing confidence in the Bank’s long-term strategic direction and operating fundamentals.

Quest Merchant Bank Limited is a Nigerian licensed merchant bank providing Corporate and Investment Banking, Global Markets, and Wealth Management services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The Bank is committed to strong governance, disciplined execution, and sustainable value creation.