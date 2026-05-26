Ondo varsity student emerges NANS new president

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has elected Akinteye Babatunde of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology as its new national president following the successful conclusion of the association’s 2026 national convention held at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

Akinteye, a former NANS Senate President, emerged victorious after a keenly contested election involving five presidential candidates. He officially succeeds the outgone NANS President, Olushola Oladoja, who completed his tenure leading the association.

The convention, conducted under tight security with the presence of police officers and operatives of the Department of State Services, was described by participants as one of the most peaceful in the history of the association.

Speaking shortly on Monday after his emergence, the newly elected NANS President expressed gratitude to delegates and pledged to sustain the achievements of the outgoing administration while promoting unity among Nigerian students.

“The leadership of NANS has conducted our election successfully and the new leadership has emerged. I thank all the delegates for electing me, a student of OAUSTECH, as the new president of NANS,” Akinteye said.

He commended the peaceful atmosphere during the convention, noting that there were no crises, violence, or disputes throughout the process.

“In the history of NANS, this is one of the best conventions we have witnessed. There was no crisis, no gunshot, no fight. All the contestants against me have congratulated me already. This shows that NANS is united, and we will continue to work together to keep the association as one,” he added.

Akinteye further assured Nigerian students that his administration would continue the good works of the outgoing leadership and reposition the association for greater impact across campuses nationwide.

“Our activities will soon be felt across campuses and the country will know that NANS is active and committed to students’ welfare,” he stated.

In his remarks, outgoing President Olushola Oladoja described the successful conduct of the election as one of the happiest moments of his tenure.

“I thank God Almighty for giving me the opportunity to conduct a free and fair election in the history of NANS. I am happy that the person who emerged is someone I strongly believe in and trust in terms of capacity,” Oladoja said.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the new president to surpass his achievements in office.

“I wish him well and I pray God grants him wisdom, knowledge, understanding, and strength to lead NANS successfully,” he added.

Earlier, Chairman of the Independent Convention Planning Committee, Omotayo Samuel, disclosed during the accreditation exercise on Sunday night at Kapital Club, Asokoro, that over 300 delegates participated in the convention.

According to him, delegates included Student Union Government presidents, Senate presidents, and other student leaders from tertiary institutions across the country.

Oladele assured stakeholders that the committee had made adequate arrangements to ensure a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

The presidential race featured Akinteye Babatunde Afeez of OAUSTECH, Aminu Haruna Maipampo of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Awoyinpa Opeoluwa Elijah of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Olumide Odumosu Josiah of Olabisi Onabanjo University, and Opaleye Samuel Oladutun of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta.

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